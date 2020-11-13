Constantine 2 Is ‘In The Works’, Says Keanu Reeves’ Co-Star
Constantine actor Peter Stormare has announced that a sequel to the 2005 superhero horror is ‘in the works’.
Starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role, Constantine followed demonologist John Constantine as he came to the aid of a skeptical policewoman who was looking into the mysterious death of her twin sister.
Having been to hell and back, Constantine knew that the woman’s death was likely not a suicide, and that the demons hiding beneath the streets of modern-day Los Angeles probably had a role to play.
The movie grossed $230.9 million worldwide, and while it received a respectable audience score of 72% on Rotten Tomatoes, it only achieved 46% on the Tomatometer, with critics branding it ‘confusing’.
In the years since Constantine’s release, Reeves has gone on to have success with films such as John Wick, but the 2005 film hasn’t quite been left in the dust, as Stormare has implied there’s more of the story to come.
The actor, who played Lucifer in the original film, shared the news of a sequel on Instagram with a picture of himself in character.
Alongside the image, he wrote, simply:
Sequel In The Works
The news was met with great excitement from fans, with Stormare’s followers saying a follow-up to the horror would be ‘amazing’ and ‘awesome’.
Rumours of a Constantine 2 have been swirling around for some time, and director Francis Lawrence has previously said that he’d be keen to take part in a sequel should it ever get off the ground.
Speaking about the original film on its 15th anniversary, Lawrence told SlashFilm:
I think we all wanted to do [a sequel]. It was successful enough. We wanted to make a responsible, more R-rated movie.
We worked on the sequel for a while. It was tricky to come up with where to take it. What I really liked about the first one was it was a really personal story, so I thought it’d be a mistake to get caught up in the supernatural gobblygook.
We have been talking about it recently. It’s always stuck with all of us because we all love the movie, and especially realizing there’s a real cult following for this movie, it’d be fun to make. Keanu… and I have actually talked about it.
Lawrence ended his comments with a promising ‘We’ll see what happens’, but he hasn’t commented on a return to the Constantine world since Stormare announced the news of a sequel.
Taking into account Reeves’ continued success in the past 15 years, I’m sure fans would be glad to see him appear in a sequel to the film, so hopefully we’ll hear more details soon!
