Constantine Reboot In The Works At HBO Max

A reboot of Constantine, the DC Comics series about an occult detective, is in the works at HBO Max.

JJ Abrams, most well known for his work on Star Wars, Star Trek and Lost is set to direct the series, which will be written by Guy Bolton.

Fans of the original show, which was cancelled by NBC back in 2015 due to low ratings, will be familiar with the character of John Constantine, a demon hunter and former con artist who has now turned his attention to sending dark, supernatural beings back to their own realms.

As per Deadline, Abrams’ production company Bad Robot is taking charge of the project in partnership with WarnerMedia.

While Matt Ryan played the original character, the publication reports that this time around the show will see Constantine return in the form of a young Londoner from a diverse background. The search is currently underway to find an actor to fill the role.

Keanu Reeves first portrayed the lead character in the live-action film Constantine in 2005. The film depicts a cynical detective with the supernatural ability to communicate with half-angels and half-demons. In a bid for salvation from Hell after a suicide attempt in his youth, he dedicates himself to a life of exorcising demons back to the underworld.

Although details around the new series are scarce, the show will likely tie into the Justice League Dark series that is currently in the works at HBO, which Bad Robot is also producing.