unilad
Advert

Contestant’s Hilarious Homer Blunder Is Branded The ‘Greatest Wrong Answer Ever’

by : Cameron Frew on : 26 Oct 2021 08:07
Contestant’s Hilarious Homer Blunder Is Branded The ‘Greatest Wrong Answer Ever’Disney/ITV

A ‘tremendous sequence of events’ on Tipping Point saw a contestant give the ‘greatest wrong answer ever’ when asked about Homer. 

For those who aren’t savvy with UK quiz shows and daytime TV, the ITV programme pits competitors against each other in a fairly traditional Q&A format across a series of topics, from which they win counters to put in an absolutely massive penny falls machine, where they can win thousands of pounds and mystery prizes.

Advert

In the latest episode, presenter Ben Shephard put forward a question about Homer; unfortunately, the contestant went for the wrong one.

Dom, a school teacher from Manchester, was asked, ‘In his epic poems, Homer often refers to nectar as the drink of the gods and which other substance as their food?’

The question is in reference to the author behind the likes of the Iliad and the Odyssey. However, Dom’s brain immediately honed in on another Homer.

Advert

‘I know he likes doughnuts,’ he replied, referring to The Simpsons character’s drooling love of the Lard Lad sweet treats.

While Shephard quickly realised Dom’s error, he asked fellow contestant Lindsey what she would have answered, to which she said, ‘I would have said doughnuts as well. Yes, beer and doughnuts.’

After the host re-read the question, the penny finally dropped, so to speak. ‘Oh, I got the wrong, Homer,’ Dom said. ‘Homer, of course, poet, scholar, bard, philosopher. Not Homer Simpson, who works in a nuclear factory, drinks beer and likes doughnuts,’ Shephard joked, revealing the answer to be ambrosia.

Advert

Viewers quickly took to Twitter. ‘Doughnuts is the greatest wrong answer ever in the history of the show,’ one wrote. ‘Tipping Point needs to come with a health warning. I near passed out at the Homer question,’ another tweeted.

‘This absolute gem will get me through the rest of 2021,’ a third wrote. ‘Ben Shepherd’s [sic] face is perfect. Remarkable daytime quizzing, this,’ a fourth tweeted.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Protesters Climb Government Building To Demand UK Go Vegan
News

Protesters Climb Government Building To Demand UK Go Vegan

‘Disgusting’ Alec Baldwin T-Shirt Sold By Donald Trump Jr. Sparks Backlash
News

‘Disgusting’ Alec Baldwin T-Shirt Sold By Donald Trump Jr. Sparks Backlash

Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dies Aged 59
Film and TV

Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dies Aged 59

‘Breastfeeding My Boyfriend’ Documentary Accused Of ‘Adding Fuel To The Stigma Fire’
Film and TV

‘Breastfeeding My Boyfriend’ Documentary Accused Of ‘Adding Fuel To The Stigma Fire’

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Film and TV, Now, The Simpsons, UK

Credits

Metro

  1. Metro

    Ben Shephard in hysterics as Tipping Point contestants confuse Greek poet Homer with Homer Simpson in ‘greatest wrong answer in history’

 