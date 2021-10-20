Controversial Reasons Tim Burton Mostly Hires White Lead Actors

Alamy

Tim Burton movies are known for their specific aesthetic and eerie oddball plots, but it’s hard to avoid noticing that they’re also pretty overwhelmingly white.

In fact, over the course of more than forty years of filmmaking, the director has only cast a non-white actor in a leading role once, with Samuel L. Jackson appearing in the 2016 movie Ms. Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children.

Over the years, the lack of diversity in Burton’s films has spurred plenty of criticism, and the 63-year-old has attempted to explain this controversial aspect of his career on a number of occasions.

In a new TikTok video, @charlesperalo has rounded up a few of these explanations, and it’s fair to say not everyone is convinced.

Peralo quotes Burton as saying that he chooses to cast actors with pale faces for aesthetic reasons, with his films often featuring darker backgrounds and gothic makeup. But there’s a second explanation that has provoked serious controversy since Burton was first quoted on the issue in 2016, with the director having hit out at what Peralo terms ‘forced diversity’.

He told Bustle:

I remember back when I was a child watching “The Brady Bunch” and they started to get all politically correct, like, OK, let’s have an Asian child and a black — I used to get more offended by that than just — I grew up watching blaxploitation movies, right? And I said, that’s great. I didn’t go like, OK, there should be more white people in these movies.

Burton’s claim that shows like The Brady Bunch shouldn’t necessarily cast non-white actors has been provoking a discussion online, with some people arguing that ‘forced diversity’ can ‘ruin’ films and TV series.

However, others have spoken out against the director’s claims, with one person writing ‘it’s only forced diversity if you think white is the default’.

‘Is it forced diversity or is it giving representation to those who don’t have as much in the media as white people,’ another person questioned.