Convicted Criminal Will Reveal His Involvement In Unsolved Kidnapping Case In New Documentary

One of the criminals convicted in the disappearance of Muriel McKay will reveal his involvement in a new Sky documentary.

Muriel was an Australian woman who lived in Wimbledon, southwest London, in the late 1960s. She was married to Alick McKay who worked as an executive at News Limited, where he was a deputy to media tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

On December 29, 1969, she was kidnapped – and her body has never been found, becoming one of the UK’s earliest cases of a trial and conviction in a murder without a body.

The Wimbledon Kidnapping will explore Muriel’s infamous abduction, ‘the UK’s first kidnapping case and one of the most infamous cases of mistaken identity,’ the Sky Documentaries synopsis reads.

Shortly after she disappeared, Alick received 18 phone calls from an unidentified man who said he was part of ‘Mafia, Group 3, from America.’ He demanded $1 million in ransom for her safe return. However, they didn’t mean to kidnap Muriel – they intended on taking Murdoch’s then-wife, Anna.

While the culprits made other ransom attempts, police managed to track them down at a Hertfordshire farm, later identified as brothers Arthur and Nizamodeen Hosein. They were tried and convicted of her murder, but the whereabouts of her remains have never been recovered.

The pair served 20 years in prison. While Arthur remained in Britain, where he was treated for mental health issues before passing away in prison in 2009, Nizamodeen was deported back to Trinidad. For the first time, he will tell his side of the story in the documentary.

‘Kidnapping was an unheard-of crime in the UK, and such was the strangeness of the case that everyone from the police, Fleet Street and hundreds of clairvoyants struggled to decipher the respectable 55-year-old housewife’s disappearance from her home, five minutes’ walk from Wimbledon tennis,’ the synopsis reads.

‘Taking place in the last days of the 1960s – a decade defined by the rise of a new tabloid press, of challenge to the established social order and the arrival of the Windrush generation – two immigrants from Trinidad were convicted of Muriel McKay’s murder – this case is permeated with the fault lines of change in British society at that time,’ it adds.

The Wimbledon Kidnapping premiers on Sky Documentaries on Saturday, August 21, at 9.00pm.