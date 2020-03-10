Corey Feldman Responds After Website Crashes Moments Before Documentary Premiere PA Images

As hundreds logged on to watch Corey Feldman’s tell-all documentary last night, they were met with an error message: ‘The hackers are trying to prevent the stream from airing.’

The child actor, now 48, had promised that the documentary would reveal the names of alleged abusers in Hollywood, charging people $20 a head to access it via a live stream on his website.

However, when people attempted to log on to the website at 2pm AEST (4am GMT), they found that the site had crashed and they were unable to watch the documentary, titled (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys.

Corey Feldman PA Images

Due to be released exclusively on Feldman’s website, mytruthdoc.com, the documentary even had a countdown to tease the release.

It wasn’t to be though, with fans greeted with the following message when they attempted to access the stream: ‘Please be patient. The hackers are trying to prevent the stream from airing. The program will begin momentarily.’

Those who had paid for the privilege of watching the documentary before anybody else were understandably frustrated, with many taking to social media to question what was happening.

Following fans’ disappointment, Feldman reportedly stopped the premiere of the documentary – which debuted at the same time as the live stream was supposed to – saying he wanted to wait until ‘everyone has a chance to see it at the same time’.

He also took to social media to apologise for the documentary’s no-show, saying he was ‘shattered beyond compare’ for all of those who couldn’t watch the film as expected.

The child actor shared an Entertainment Weekly article which discussed the contents of the documentary, presenting it as ‘proof it happened’ – with the ‘it’ referring to his naming of the alleged abusers.

He wrote:

SINCE THEY R TRYING 2 PAINT THIS BLATANT ATTACK ON MY 1ST AMMENDMENT RIGHTS 2 SPEAK FREELY AS A HOAX, PPL R WRITING WE NEVER SAID THE NAMES, HERES PROOF IT HAPPENED!

And he did name names; in (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, Feldman listed the men he alleges sexually assaulted him and his friend Corey Haim when they were both child stars.

Among the names, Feldman alleged Haim had claimed actor Charlie Sheen raped him while making the 1986 film Lucas, in which the two starred when Haim was 13 and Sheen 19. In the past, Sheen has categorically denied these allegations, describing them as ‘radically groundless and unfounded’.

In the documentary, Feldman alleges:

This wasn’t like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail. He told me: ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.’

corey haim charlie sheen lucas 20th Century Fox

Several others in the documentary also claimed to have heard about the alleged rape, with Feldman’s ex-wife Susannah Sprague alleging in the documentary: ‘He shared with me that on the set of Lucas that he was raped as a little boy.’

She continued:

He told me that it was his co-star and he told me that it was Charlie Sheen that did it.

Haim died of pneumonia at the age of 38 in 2010 after years of substance addiction, without having ever mentioned such claims. Feldman alleged his friend ‘made [him] promise before he died that [he] would get the truth out’, as per The Guardian.

corey haim corey feldman 20th Century Fox

While this is what Feldman claims to be doing, Haim’s mother, Judy – who agrees her son was abused, but not by Sheen – says anyone talking about her son’s private life after his death should be ashamed of themselves.

She told The Dr. Oz Show, as per People:

He was a good kid. A lot of people that really knew him well knew his heart. He had a great talent… It wasn’t somebody’s business to say he was raped… That’s a disgrace.

The documentary also named Jon Grissom, an actor who had small roles in films starring Feldman and Haim; nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman; former talent manager Marty Weiss; and former actor Dominick Brascia, with Feldman alleging they had either sexually abused him or Haim.

Corey Feldman and corey haim PA Images

While Hoffman has not publicly addressed the allegations since Feldman first named him in 2017, and Dominick Brascia died in 2018 before Feldman’s claims came to light, Grissom reportedly denied the allegations in a YouTube comment.

He wrote, as per Page Six: ‘I said it’s not me I’m sick and tired of saying that when no one listens. So goddamnit I’m not repeating it anymore.’

Weiss has also previously denied the allegations, writing on Twitter last month:

Corey Haim would never grandstand sex abuse for profit nor would he have thrown innocent names around due to personal vendettas. The fact that Feldman uses me to convince ppl that CH was a sex fiend is horrific and exposes both his jealousy of Haim & CF’s friendship with me.

Those who paid to watch the live stream of the documentary might still be able to watch it, as a new message on Feldman’s website states that a ‘second worldwide stream’ has been announced for today, March 10, at 12pm PDT (7pm GMT).