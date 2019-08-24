Couple Who Bought Conjuring House Install 24/7 Cameras And Say It’s Definitely Still Haunted

New Line Cinema/Cory Heinzen/Facebook

For reasons I’ll never be able to comprehend, a couple bought the house which inspired The Conjuring and learned there’s definitely some strange things still happening there.

In the 1970s, the house was occupied by the Perron family, whose stories were recreated in the 2013 horror film. The family claimed to have experienced a number of inexplicable events in the house, from strange noises and missing items to the appearance of ghosts.

Paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren were asked to investigate the strange happenings and in an interview with USA Today, Lorraine said the things which went on there were ‘so incredibly frightening’ that it ‘still affects [her] to talk about it today.’

The Warrens claimed a spirit named Bathsheba Sherman had cursed the home and anyone who dare lived on the property.

So, naturally, paranormal investigator Cory Heinzen and his wife Jennifer couldn’t resist buying the 18th century Rhode Island farmhouse when it went on sale, in spite of the horrific things which are said to have taken place there.

While his wife and son packed up their home in Maine, Cory lived in the farmhouse by himself and he started conducting his own investigations into the supposedly haunted house.

According to News Center Maine, as per the MailOnline, the curious man has sensing equipment, recording devices and twelve home security systems which are recording at all times.

He spoke of the eerie events he’s witnessed firsthand, including black mist moving from one room to the next, footsteps, unidentifiable voices, knocks and even random flashes of light.

Cory emphasised the events can’t be explained, saying:

We’ve had lights flashing in rooms, and when I say lights flashing in rooms, it’s rooms that don’t have light in there to begin with. When something takes a painting that’s on the wall and not only knocks it down, but it actually knocks it down at an angle that it lands on something and it’s all upright, it’s really difficult to debunk it.

The investigator said creepy events happen ‘on a day to day basis’ at the house and added ‘sometimes we catch it on camera and sometimes we don’t’.

Cory is said to be signing a deal with the Travel Channel to produce a documentary on the supernatural home and he also hopes to be able to conduct non-profit tours at the farmhouse by November – though you’d never catch me stepping foot in there!

