Courteney Cox And Matthew Perry Found To Be Related

PA Images

They’re known for playing one of TV’s golden couples, but Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry’s bond runs a whole lot deeper, according to ancestry experts.

Researchers at online genealogy website MyHeritage have done some digging into the Friends stars’ family histories, and came up with the surprising discovery that the two actors are in fact eleventh cousins.

Advert 10

Cox and Matthew are reportedly related through Ellen Haskell, an English woman who emigrated to the US with her two sons when they were still British colonies in 1635.

The sons, Roger and Matthew, had their own families that went their separate ways over the years, until their paths converged – sort of – once again more than 350 years later when Monica and Chandler first got together on that fateful night in London.

According to MyHeritage researchers, Courteney Cox is a direct descendant of Roger on her mother’s side, while Matthew Perry’s father’s ancestor is, well, Matthew.

Advert 10

The genealogists took the news to CNN, and explained that while the fact that the pair are distantly related may be shocking to fans, the chances of such a link are actually higher than you might think.

MyHeritage head of research Roi Mandel said:

We went into this line very deeply, we checked every name. We found a lot of records that support it, and we have confidence that they are related, This is not such a surprise. It makes sense that when you go so many generations back, the chances of people being connected are higher.

Warner Bros.

Advert 10

According to CNN, the researchers scoured historical databases containing billions of entries including birth, death and marriage certificates as well as immigration records to discover the link, which apparently also connects Cox and Perry to another famous New Yorker – Lady Gaga.

It’s not clear whether the cast have been made aware of the connection, and CNN didn’t confirm whether MyHeritage also checked for links between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, or Lisa Kudrow and Paul Rudd, or Matt LeBlanc and…well… everyone.

The surprise discovery comes on the eve of the highly-anticipated Friends reunion show, which is set to air on HBO Max tomorrow, May 27.

The special episode will see the cast return to the original set where the show was filmed for the first time more than 15 years, and will feature appearances from various special guests and famous fans.

Advert 10