Courteney Cox Returning As Gale Weathers In New Scream Movie Dimension Films

Courteney Cox is officially returning as her famed reporter character Gale Weathers for Scream 5.

The Friends actor joins previously announced Scream cast member (and ex husband) David Arquette, who is also reprising his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley.

The fifth instalment will mark the first Scream movie not directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. Instead, it will be helmed by Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the duo behind Ready or Not.

Scream 4 Ghostface Dimension Films

First reported by Deadline, the news that Cox will reprise her role as Weathers in the latest instalment of the Scream franchise was later confirmed by the Friends star herself, who took to Instagram on Friday, July 31, to share the news with her followers.

Tagging the official account for Scream alongside Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group – the company bringing the reboot to life – Cox shared a video of the iconic Ghostface mask with ominous music playing in the background.

The video, which unsurprisingly doesn’t give much away, then cut to a message in red which read: ‘I can’t wait to see this face again.’ Me neither, to be honest.

The Scream franchise began back in 1996, with the most recent film released in 2011. Not only does the franchise consist of four slasher films, but also a television series, merchandise and a video game for the fourth film.

Although there are currently limited details regarding the plot, the return of both Cox and Arquette suggests we can likely expect the return of other fan-favourites.

Seeming to prove this was the announcement by Neve Campbell earlier this year, that she was in ‘negotiations’ about reprising her role as Sidney Prescott.

Scream 4 Neve Campbell Dimension Films

Production of the film is set to begin later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina, when safety protocols are in place.

