Courteney Cox Wants Timothée Chalamet To Star In Friends Reboot
Courteney Cox – aka the one and only Monica Geller – has spoken out about who she would cast as Joey should there – heaven forbid – ever be a Friends reboot.
Now, such an idea may seem like sacrilege to die-hard Friends fans. After all, the show was a once-in-a-generation bolt of lightning, bringing together six of the most personable and memorable comic actors of all time.
However, it’s admittedly kind of fun to imagine what the show would look like in a world of dating apps and social media. We would, of course, all have major envy over Rachel’s perfectly curated Instagram feed, while Chandler’s quips would no doubt make him a Twitter legend.
But who in Hollywood could portray these six distinct young people in the modern era, delivering style, wit and over caffeinated energy to each episode?
Well, Courteney has spoken about who would be her pick to play Joey, and it’s certainly an interesting choice.
Speaking with actor Kevin Nealon for an episode of his YouTube series, Hiking with Kevin, Courteney suggested:
Well… Timothée Chalamet can be Joey, oh he’s so good!
Courteney then went opened up about the hotly anticipated Friends TV reunion, where the six core cast members will band together for the very first time to reflect on their time on set:
So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited. We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great.
[…] We really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic.
Check out Courteney’s full interview for yourself below:
Now, Courteney’s choice has sparked quite a debate on the UNILAD editorial desk. Although Chalamet is certainly dark and handsome enough to play Joey, some members of the team feel he lacks the smutty confidence required to deliver a smouldering ‘How you doin’?’
Our personal suggestions for the Central Perk Lothario include the likes of Ansel Elgort, Zak Efron and Harry Styles. All of whom I could totally see stepping into Joey’s sweet yet perpetually randy personality.
Courteney didn’t offer any further comment on who she would like to see play herself, or indeed the other cast members. But we have a few suggestions up our sleeves, should any sitcom execs happen to be passing by the UNILAD office.
Beanie Feldstein would absolutely make a likeably bossy Monica, whilst Tom Holland could embody Chandler’s dry humour with ease.
Fashionable Zendaya would fit right in at Rachel’s Ralph Lauren office, whilst Evanna Lynch would bring out Phoebe’s quirky mix of ditziness and wisdom no problem.
When considering a potential Ross, Kevin suggested Jonah Hill who would indeed be a pretty good choice. We also reckon William Jackson Harper would be perfect at capturing Ross’ frantic but ultimately intellectual persona.
However, in all honesty, I can’t imagine any reboot could surpass the original. Bring on the reunion!
