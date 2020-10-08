Coyote Ugly Sequel Is Officially In The Works Buena Vista Pictures

Tyra Banks has revealed that a Coyote Ugly sequel is officially on the table as she plans to chat with co-star Maria Bello about the details.

Banks, who starred as Zoe in the musical comedy-drama, shared the exciting news when she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show yesterday, October 7.

The America’s Next Top Model host admitted that her interview had actually clashed with plans to discuss the film, but she confirmed that a follow up to the cult classic is in the works.

Coyote Ugly Touchstone Pictures

Banks explained:

I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back. We were supposed to be on a call today, and I’m talking to you and I can’t talk to them.

Banks and Bello, who played Lil in Coyote Ugly, are set to discuss whether they could follow up the original film with ‘Coyote Ugly 2 or a series’, indicating that the idea is in the very early stages.

Still, the mere mention of a sequel is enough to get fans excited, with one commenting:

I absolutely need coyote ugly 2 as much as I needed coyote ugly 1 (a lot)

The original film was released in 2000 and told the story of Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo), who moved to New York to pursue singing and started working at the bar Coyote Ugly to make some money.

Considering it’s been two decades since the film’s release, Clarkson asked Banks if she thinks she’s still got the dance skills for the role.

Banks responded:

I feel like I do have the dance moves, as long as no one choreographs me and tells me exactly how to dance.

Hopefully Tyra will have her conference call soon so creators can get cracking on a sequel!