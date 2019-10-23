Creepshow Is So Scary It’s Breaking Streaming Records

Shudder

The Creepshow TV series based on the cult classic horror film is going down a storm with audiences.

Based around the anthology concept popularised by Black Mirror and American Horror Story, the show follows the first two films in the franchise with two spooky stories in each of the first season’s six episodes.

The 1982 original came from the minds of genre aficionados George A. Romero (Night of the Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead…) and Stephen King. But it appears the show is living up to its pure legacy, with viewers flocking to catch up with the hype.

Check out the trailer for Creepshow below:

Since Creepshow’s premiere on September 26 on AMC’s Shudder, a premium streaming service tailored for horror fans, 54% of all members have viewed at least one episode.

Shudder said the first episode had more minutes streamed than Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire, Mandy and Summer of ’84 accrued in their opening weekend combined – feature films that are double the runtime of one episode of the new show, Deadline reports.

Shudder’s General Manager Craig Engler said:

Creepshow is a breakout series that’s hit the trifecta for streaming services: Shudder members love it, critics love it and it’s driving record numbers of new subscribers. Greg Nicotero and his team have delivered an amazing show that honors the original movie by George A. Romero and Stephen King while forging an identity that’s uniquely its own.

The new anthology series saw a record number of minutes streamed on the service, as well as attracting lots of new subscribers to Shudder.

Greg Nicotero – a longtime producer on The Walking Dead – is serving as showrunner, overseeing all of the series’ creative elements.

It also has a stacked cast in the first six episodes, with David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer and DJ Qualls.

The fifth episode, starring Davison and Arquette, premieres this Thursday (October 23). The season finale, which has horror legend Tom Savini directing an adaptation of Joe Hill’s By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain, will premiere on October 31.

It’s currently sitting at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it ‘a live-action embodiment of an old-school horror comic, just like the film that inspired it’.

Consequence of Sound’s Clint Worthington wrote:

From the first episode alone, Creepshow looks to be sheer catnip for 80s horror obsessives, hearkening back to a simpler time when horror didn’t have to be filtered through the baroque trappings of arthouse cinema to be respected.

