‘Creepy’ Naked Attraction Adverts To Be Removed From London Buses After Public Outrage

London’s transport network says it will remove a series of ads for Channel 4 show Naked Attraction over concerns they ‘sexualised’ passengers without their consent.

The ads, which ran on the side of several of the city’s buses, included messages with arrows pointing upwards towards specific seats on the top deck suggesting passengers ‘love’ or ‘hate’ Naked Attraction, with a third message suggesting the person in the seat ‘loves being naked.’

However just days after debuting the campaign, TfL said it was binning the ads after the Advertising Standards Authority received multiple complaints, many of which expressed concerns that ‘the ad sexualises members of the public and does so without their consent.’

After going viral on social media many also raised concerns that the ads could lead to sexual assaults on public transport – incidents of which are already worryingly high in the capital.

‘What the hell is this creepy bus ad? You can’t just label non-consenting passengers like that. Does @Channel4 not know how many sexual assaults take place on buses?,’ one person tweeted in a thread on the campaign, adding ‘the bar shouldn’t be this low but can ad agencies perhaps start with ‘does this concept afford the bus user basic dignity, privacy and autonomy?”

‘Who dreamt this up and how on earth did they think it acceptable?’ another person wrote.

In a statement, a TfL spokesperson said: ‘We have reviewed the ad campaign and decided that it should not continue to run on our bus network. It will be removed as soon as practicable,’ adding that ‘any report of sexual assault or inappropriate behaviour is investigated and treated extremely seriously.’

The controversial ads have also been spotted in several other cities across the UK, including Leeds, Birmingham and Reading, whose bus service operator told the BBC that the ads had been installed despite them having specifically asked for the campaign not to be put up.

