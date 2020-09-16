Criminal Season 2 Is Now Streaming On Netflix Netflix

The clock’s ticking and time is running out in the new series of Criminal, which is now available to stream on Netflix.

Series one of the gripping drama proved you don’t need a huge set to entertain an audience, and now Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby and Rochenda Sandall are back as police detectives in the interrogation room who are ready to challenge some new suspects.

The show is back today, September 16, with four new episodes that each focus on a new crime or criminal.

Check out the trailer for series two below:

Once again there are some familiar faces in the hot seat, with Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda) starring in the first episode as the wife to a murderous strangler. Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington faces the detectives as a character named Alex in the second episode, which sees him attempt to defend his story in the case.

The third episode features Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan as a vigilante mother who hunts online paedophiles, and the series is rounded off with The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar as Sandeep, a Belmarsh prison inmate who attempts to negotiate the terms of his sentence.

Netflix encourages viewers to prepare for ‘bold stories, some surprises, and a completely innovative take on the police procedural’ as the detectives take on cases involving murder, rape, and online grooming.

Series one of Criminal consisted of 12 episodes set across four European countries, but the four new episodes all take place in the UK.

Criminal is available to stream on Netflix now.