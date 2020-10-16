Crowds Gather To Watch The Batman Perform Incredible Stunt In Liverpool PA Images

As The Batman resumes filming in Liverpool, crowds gathered to watch the caped crusader’s latest incredible stunt.

Matt Reeves’ take on the dark knight is due to hit cinemas in 2022, enduring a number of delays as a result of the current pandemic. After picking up production, it briefly paused due to a member of the crew testing positive for COVID-19.

However, shooting is currently in full swing in the UK, with Robert Pattinson’s stunt double seen kitted out in the new costume on top of one of Liverpool’s most famous landmarks.

Batman filming - Liverpool PA Images

The actor’s double, wearing the padded suit with painted eyes, was photographed as he leaned over the edge of the building, which stands at 322ft tall. Naturally, he was strapped into a harness attached to a crane above him. He was seen in and out of the full costume, performing shots with and without the mask.

Filming of the scene stretched into the evening, with large crowds gathering below to watch as a helicopter captured The Batman.

Batman filming - Liverpool PA Images

Elsewhere, spectators caught Pattinson in action as Bruce Wayne, alongside Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and, most jaw-dropping of all, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, now seen more clearly after the incredible first trailer.

In other peeks at the production, fans caught the stunt double dressed in his Bat-Robe in between scenes, inspiring a slew of comparisons to The Lego Batman Movie’s hero, played by Will Arnett.

The Batman is due to be released on March 4, 2022.