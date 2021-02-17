Cruella Live-Action Remake Just Got First Trailer And It Looks Seriously Dark

Disney

Emma Stone is Cruella de Vil in the first trailer for Disney’s Cruella.

The La La Land Oscar-winner will play the iconic villain, first introduced in Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

Of course, most of us know the pooch-poacher through another actor: Glenn Close, who portrayed the character in 1996’s live-action 101 Dalmatians and its follow-up, 102 Dalmatians.

Check out the first trailer for Cruella below:

Cruella, a new twist on the character’s story, is directed by Craig Gillespie, the filmmaker behind Margot Robbie’s Oscar-nominated biopic I, Tonya. He also directed The Finest Hours, Million Dollar Arm, the Fright Night remake, Lars and the Real Girl and Mr. Woodcock.

In addition to Stone taking on the eponymous dog-hating villain, the movie also Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. Thompson is set to play ‘an antagonist to Cruella who’s thought to be pivotal in her transformation to the villain we know today’.

The official synopsis for the film reads, ‘Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella (Stone), a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.’

It continues, ‘She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by Emma Thompson.’

It adds, ‘But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.’

The origin story was first announced back in 2013, finding its lead in Stone three years later. However, it remained in development limbo for a further three years before wrapping production in November 2019.

Strong earlier told Collider, ‘What the film does, which is brilliant, is try to throw a light on where the Cruella that we think we know has come from. It’s a development story, as you see Cruella grow into the Cruella de Vil that we know and love to hate.’

He added, ‘It was just great being able to shoot the breeze with [Stone and Thompson] during the downtime, and then play with them, telling this fantastical story that I think people are thoroughly going to enjoy, when the cameras were rolling.’

Cruella is set for release on May 28.