Daffy Duck Met Scorpion From Mortal Kombat In Crossover Animation And It Didn’t End Well

by : Cameron Frew on : 14 Apr 2020 15:50

Two Warner Bros. worlds have collided in a loony animation. Let’s call it: When Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion Met Daffy

The iconic entertainment conglomerate has a number of cards up its sleeve. Sure, it holds the rights to the likes of Friends and DC’s superheroes and villains – but did you know it owns the Mortal Kombat franchise?

People often clamber for certain characters to crossover into Mortal Kombat’s twisted, spine-splitting universe so we can see them tussle. However, if there’s one character I didn’t expect to see clash with a fighter, it’s Daffy Duck.

Daffy Duck Warner Bros AnimationDaffy Duck Warner Bros AnimationWarner Bros.

Ahead of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge‘s release, the film’s opening animation reel has made its way online. In it, we see a particularly rambunctious Daffy emerge from behind the Warner Bros. logo, swiftly bouncing around the screen to cause a huge, hyperactive ruckus.

After nearly knocking himself out by running into the screen, the logo’s ‘door’ opens again, revealing Scorpion. ‘Get over here!’ he shouts, before grabbing a terrified Daffy and pulling him presumably to hell. Fatality! At least we didn’t see the poor duck’s head get ripped off.

Scorpion Daffy DuckScorpion Daffy DuckWarner Bros.

The movie is the first Mortal Kombat-based property to be produced at Warner Bros. Animation since the acquisition from Midway Games back in 2009. It has a starry voice cast, including Community’s Joel McHale and Dexter‘s Jennifer Carpenter, and it’s R-rated – so not one for the kids.

If you’re looking to get your gore-fix, Mortal Kombat 11 may not let you throttle Daffy Duck – but it does let you slice, dice, chop and explode a range of characters (including the Terminator).

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is out on digital today and hits Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD on April 28. 

