Daffy Duck Met Scorpion From Mortal Kombat In Crossover Animation And It Didn’t End Well
Two Warner Bros. worlds have collided in a loony animation. Let’s call it: When Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion Met Daffy.
The iconic entertainment conglomerate has a number of cards up its sleeve. Sure, it holds the rights to the likes of Friends and DC’s superheroes and villains – but did you know it owns the Mortal Kombat franchise?
People often clamber for certain characters to crossover into Mortal Kombat’s twisted, spine-splitting universe so we can see them tussle. However, if there’s one character I didn’t expect to see clash with a fighter, it’s Daffy Duck.
Ahead of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge‘s release, the film’s opening animation reel has made its way online. In it, we see a particularly rambunctious Daffy emerge from behind the Warner Bros. logo, swiftly bouncing around the screen to cause a huge, hyperactive ruckus.
After nearly knocking himself out by running into the screen, the logo’s ‘door’ opens again, revealing Scorpion. ‘Get over here!’ he shouts, before grabbing a terrified Daffy and pulling him presumably to hell. Fatality! At least we didn’t see the poor duck’s head get ripped off.
The movie is the first Mortal Kombat-based property to be produced at Warner Bros. Animation since the acquisition from Midway Games back in 2009. It has a starry voice cast, including Community’s Joel McHale and Dexter‘s Jennifer Carpenter, and it’s R-rated – so not one for the kids.
If you’re looking to get your gore-fix, Mortal Kombat 11 may not let you throttle Daffy Duck – but it does let you slice, dice, chop and explode a range of characters (including the Terminator).
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is out on digital today and hits Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD on April 28.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Daffy Duck, Film, Looney Tunes, Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Warner Bros