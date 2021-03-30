Daisy Ridley Finally Reveals Her Cut Role From The Inbetweeners 2

PA Images/MikaelThalen/Twitter

Before Star Wars made her an icon, Daisy Ridley was meant to appear in The Inbetweeners 2 – but she was cut. Now, we finally know who she would have played.

The world knows her as Rey Skywalker. Some members of the British public may remember her as Casualty‘s Fran Bedingfield. Ahead of worldwide stardom in a galaxy far, far away, she was set to join the ensemble of the beloved sitcom for their big-screen sequel.

Unfortunately, her ‘unspecified role’ didn’t make the final cut. Ever since, that’s all we’ve known about her part in the film, until now.

UNILAD chatted to Ridley ahead of the release of Chaos Walking, a long-awaited sci-fi adventure alongside Tom Holland and Mads Mikkelsen. Between discussing the film, social media and Star Wars, we chanced our arm and asked if she could reveal the specifics of her erased Inbetweeners character.

She said: ‘Okay. What I did in The Inbetweeners 2 was… I opened a door to a party, where the boys were going. Then, they changed the scene and I couldn’t go back. Actually, I was friends with the actress who ended up doing it. I was like, this is so cool!’

Ridley added: ‘It was funny, it would have been amazing to be in the finished thing, but I was still part of it. But yes, I was the person who opened the door to a party… but that was that role.’

The actor had been cast before she got The Force Awakens gig, co-writer Damon Beesley earlier explained. ‘She wasn’t available because of Star Wars contractual commitments. She wanted to do it… she’s brilliant and she’ll be a huge star,’ he told Yahoo Movies.

Co-creator Iain Morris explained: ‘She [was] in the opening of the film. We reshot the opening because the script didn’t work. We desperately wanted Daisy to come back and do it because she’s brilliant, really funny. But by that point she was doing Star Wars.’

Ridley certainly doesn’t hold anything against any missed parts or cut roles. ‘I just feel like, I know I have so many amazing opportunities and I’m so grateful for all of them. I know it sounds a bit clichéd, but I’ve had a really great time so far. Being able to work with amazing people on amazing projects… that’s literally all I want – just to work on great things,’ she said.

Chaos Walking is available for premium rental at home on all digital platforms from April 2.