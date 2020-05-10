Dan Harmon Says 'Very Exciting' Conversations About Community Movie Are Happening Sony Pictures Television

Just days after Community fans were given some incredible news about the show, the show’s creator has hinted at that being just the tip of the iceberg.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that all of the show’s cast – including Donald Glover – would be returning for a one-off reunion in the form of a virtual table read plus Q&A session later this month.

However, that appears to be nothing compared to Dan Harmon’s recent announcement, with the writer and producer saying he’s ‘very, very excited’ about the conversations currently being had with regards to a reunion movie.

troy and abed community Sony Pictures Television

While not giving much away, Harmon referenced the renewed popularity of the show with regards to the fact it is now streaming on Netflix once more.

He told TheWrap:

I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for Community, both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect of that affects the marketplace. And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen. I mean, when you’re part of the Community family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep ‘em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised.

Harmon went on to tell fans of the show that, while we shouldn’t raise our hopes, ‘there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and I’m very, very excited about the coming months’. Sorry, I’m afraid my hopes are already raised.

community movie Sony Pictures Television

Created by Harmon and premiering on NBC in 2009, Community ran for five seasons before it was cancelled by the network in 2014. The following year, Yahoo Screen picked the show up for its sixth and final season.

All six seasons of the show became available on Netflix last month, prompting a #SixSeasonsAndAMovie hashtag to go viral among both longtime Community fans and those who were only just discovering the show.

This suggestion was somewhat backed up by previous claims made by Alison Brie, who played Annie Edison and who teased a Community movie earlier this year during a Reddit ‘ask me anything’ forum with Horse Girl director and screenwriter Jeff Baena.

When asked if she had any news about a potential film, she responded: ‘Actually got an interesting call about it this week… stay tuned…’

Well, I think it’s fair to say we certainly are staying tuned and we can’t wait for the next update. Let’s hope we get more solid answers soon.