Dan Levy Says A Schitt’s Creek Movie Is On The Cards

CBC Television

Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy has suggested that the series could be made into a movie.

The sitcom was the biggest winner of the Emmy Awards 2020, raking in a record number of awards.

But the biggest news for fans came when the star, who plays David Rose, was asked if we’d ever get a movie.

Speaking at a Q&A on Monday, September 21, the actor suggested a feature-length version is on the cards.

He said: ‘Oh my gosh. Here’s the thing: Some people have been asking that.

CBC Television

‘I would love to work with these beautiful people again. This has been the most incredible experience.

‘If there is an idea that pops into my head and worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freaking good at this point.

‘Fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads soon.’

The show follows the wealthy Rose family, who are forced to move to a motel in a small town after losing their fortune.

It ran for six seasons, gaining huge success in recent years after landing on Netflix.

This popularity was cemented at the Emmy Awards 2020.

Schitt’s Creek won nine prizes – breaking the Emmys record for most wins in a single season for a comedy.

It was a massive send-off for the Canadian series, which broadcast its final season earlier this year.

Catherine O’Hara, who plays Moira Rose, bagged outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

While Dan’s father Eugene Levy, who stars as Johnny Rose, took away the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy.

ABC

Annie Murphy, who plays Alexis Rose, won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.

While Dan Levy bagged outstanding supporting actor in a comedy, as well as outstanding writing for a comedy series, for his work on the series finale, Happy Ending.

Andrew Cividino also took home outstanding director for a comedy while Schitt’s Creek bagged outstanding comedy series.

Fingers crossed for some big ideas soon!