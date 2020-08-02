Dani Harmer Returning As Tracy Beaker For Brand New BBC Series
Oh, bog off! Tracy Beaker is back, this time for a brand new BBC series with Dani Harmer returning to the role that made her famous all those years ago.
The 31-year-old actor will be reprising the role of the gobby tween – although this time all grown up – in new series My Mum Tracy Beaker, which will be based on Jacqueline Wilson’s book of the same name.
In the upcoming series, Tracy is a single mum to her 12-year-old daughter Jess, with Harmer saying she ‘can’t wait’ to return to the iconic role in which she rose to fame in the 00s.
The actor and 2012 Strictly Come Dancing contestant told The Sun that while she’s excited to portray Tracy in a new light, she will still be retaining some of her characteristic traits.
Because let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be Tracy Beaker without the occasional sassy rant and a ‘bog off’ here and there. Here’s hoping she hasn’t grown up too much.
She explained:
I can’t wait to return again to the role of Tracy. I’m a fan myself and want to know what happens next and where this journey takes her. Being a mother, I know how much it changes you.
So I’m looking forward to seeing how it has changed Tracy but still keeping her the same feisty, strong female lead that people know and love.
Casting is currently underway to find a young actor to play her daughter, Jess, with execs still looking for the right person. And hey, maybe she’ll be as sassy and argumentative as her mum was.
Who else can’t wait?
The series will be on BBC iPlayer early next year.
