Daniel Craig Fights Off Tears In Heartwarming Farewell Speech After Wrapping His Final James Bond Film

Alamy/@itsfilmthusiast/Twitter

With No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond will come to an end. As he parted ways on his final day of shooting, he gave an emotional speech to the crew.

In 2006, Craig’s first appearance as 007 in Casino Royale completely redefined the essence of Bond. While Timothy Dalton’s darker flairs seemed to tease the arrival of a different secret agent, the Layer Cake star brought a never-before-seen brutality and curtness to the role. Was it well-received? ‘Yes, considerably.’

Advert 10

The impact for Craig, who’s served in the role longer than any other star and emerged as a candidate for the greatest Bond ever after a wave of brutal publicity, must be immeasurable – and that shines through in a few short words to the crew on No Time To Die.

A small clip from Being James Bond: The Daniel Craig Story, currently a free-to-stream documentary on Apple TV, shows Craig rather emotional after wrapping on the upcoming movie.

‘A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me. And I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those whatever. But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve gotten up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life,’ he says.

Advert 10

Craig didn’t exactly receive a warm welcome from fans. ‘The press response was awful and I felt so sorry for him, but in a funny kind of a way I think it almost spurred him on to do his damndest to prove everybody wrong,’ Debbie McWilliams, a casting director on Casino Royale, recalled to Entertainment Weekly.

Universal Pictures

Of course, he’s proved everyone wrong. His first outing was a massive success and Skyfall is rightly considered as one of the best Bond movies of all time – if not the best.

Ahead of his final film’s release, longtime producer Barbara Broccoli said, ‘Daniel has just taken this, the character, the series, the whole thing, to a place that is so… extraordinary. And so emotionally satisfying.’

Advert 10

On September 30, when No Time To Die hits cinemas in the UK, a whole generation will experience saying goodbye to their own Bond for the first time.