Daniel Craig Leads Touching Tributes To Sir Sean Connery PA Images

Tributes have poured in for Academy Award-winning actor Sir Sean Connery, who has died at the aged of 90 – lead by current James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

The legendary Scot was best known for his work as the iconic British spy James Bond, and forged an unforgettable career spanning seven decades. Sir Sean died in his sleep in his Bahamas home today, October 31, after a long-term illness.

Advert 10

Craig, who has appeared in the last four 007 outings, led online tributes for one of the most well-known actors of the 20th century.

‘It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,’ an official statement from the Casino Royale actor read.

Craig’s statement read, ‘It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster.’

Advert 10

He continued, ‘He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.’

The studio’s bosses also shared an iconic black and white photo of Connery in character, leaning on the Aston Martin used in the 007 classic, Goldfinger.

Advert 10

‘Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed,’ the caption read.

1962 that saw the birth of the spy movie franchise that’s still thriving today, with the latest instalment due out next year. Debuting with Dr. No, Connery may have played the suave spy in no less than seven films, yet he received critical acclaim elsewhere – winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Jimmy Malone in 1987’s The Untouchables.

The late Sir Roger Moore’s legacy account also tweet out condolences, saying how ‘infinitely sad’ it was to hear of the actor’s death. The pair were ‘friends for many decades’ and Moore ‘always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond’.

Advert 10

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman said he idolised the Scot, calling him a ‘legend on screen, and off.’

In 1989, Connery appeared alongside Harrison Ford in the third instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise, playing the role of Dr. Henry Jones, Indy’s dad, in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Fellow Scot, Robert Carlisle also had some touching words for the late-actor, saying he was a ‘trailblazer, a true legend and gentleman’.

Advert 10

Amazingly, after quitting the Bond series in 1971, the star came out of a 12-year 007 hiatus to play the MI5 agent for a record seventh time, in 1983’s Never Say Never Again.

Buena Vista Pictures

In the 1990s, even though he was entering his 60s, Connery appeared in a number of big action movies, including the sequel Highlander II: The Quickening, the fire-breather voice in Dragonheart, as well as The Rock, The Avengers, and famously opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones in Entrapment.

Liz Hurley tweeted her sadness about the ‘glorious’ Connery, who shared a snap of the star in his formative years.

Even in the 21st century, the ageing titan of film continued to work, albeit to a much lesser extent, with roles in Finding Forrester, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, and his last outing, animated tale, Sir Billi.