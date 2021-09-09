Daniel Craig Reveals He Locked Himself Inside Amid James Bond Fame Struggle

Universal Pictures

Daniel Craig has admitted he struggled to cope with the pressures of being James Bond, saying he was in ‘cloud cuckoo land’ after taking on the iconic role.

The actor is stepping down as 007, with the upcoming No Time To Die set to be his final outing as the international man of mystery. To mark the occasion, Craig has been reminiscing over his time as Bond in the new AppleTV+ documentary Being James Bond, in which he reveals just how much the new levels of fame that accompanied the role affected him.

‘My personal life was affected by being that famous all of a sudden. I used to lock myself in and close the curtains, I was in cloud cuckoo land. I was physically and mentally under siege,’ Craig explained in a voiceover for the documentary.

According to Craig, it took help from another star familiar with the stress of worldwide adulation to help him figure out how to cope with the attention, with the actor revealing, ‘I didn’t like the newfound level of fame. It was Hugh Jackman who helped me to come to terms with it and appreciate it’

Craig has previously spoken about his reluctance to take on such a major role, and has often publicly bristled at the demands of the franchise. While promoting Spectre in 2015 he said that he would rather ‘slash my wrists’ than make another Bond film after he broke his leg while filming.

‘I do not want to go on about how hard Spectre was, but I needed a break. I needed to switch off,’ Craig explained in the documentary, adding, ‘I genuinely felt psychologically at the end of that film too old.’

As things turned out, the producers of the films were able to convince the 53-year-old to return for one final time, and Craig has admitted that while he feels the time is right to step away, leaving Bond has proved harder than he probably would have imagined when first stepping in to his shoes more than 16 years ago.

‘I look back at the films and am incredibly proud of every one of them. Leaving this role is not easy,’ he said. ‘I can be as brazen and blasé about it as I like, but it is still tough to walk away from… but I think it is OK now, and it’s because we did this movie.’

Being James Bond is available now on AppleTV+, with No Time To Die set to hit cinemas on September 30.