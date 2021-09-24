Daniel Craig Reveals One Piece Of Advice To Whoever Plays James Bond Next
Daniel Craig has revealed the one piece of advice he would pass on to the next James Bond actor as he prepares to move on from his long-time role.
After five movies, Craig, 53, is finally saying goodbye to the iconic role, with his final Bond outing cruising into cinemas on September 30.
Of course, Craig leaves behind some pretty big boots to fill, and conversation has been rife for years about who will take his place.
Although it’s unclear who exactly will be driving Bond’s Aston Martin next, fans have enjoyed speculating. Idris Elba has long been a firm favourite as a potential successor, while fans also liked the sound of Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, James Norton and Clive Standen.
Regardless of who takes up the mantle, Craig has some pretty blunt advice for his successor, which he gave during a Radio 1’s Becoming… Bond: A Daniel Craig Special.
When asked by BBC Radio 1’s film critic Ali Plumb about the wisdom he’d pass forward to the incoming 007, Craig’s wise words were simply, ‘don’t be sh*t’.
Craig went on to reveal that, during his own run, he drew inspiration from the great Bonds of the past, explaining:
I’m a huge fan of Roger [Moore], I’m a huge fan of Pierce [Brosnan]. I’ve never wanted to emulate or copy what they did – I wanted to define it by what I did.
But one of the reasons I did Casino Royale, in that script when I got to the line ‘I want a vodka martini shaken not stirred’ and it was written in the script ‘Do I look like I give a f**k?’ and I was like ‘I’m in!’ – because if that’s where you’re going with this, that’s the direction I want to take it.
No doubt whoever comes next will be looking to Craig’s stellar performance for inspiration in turn.
You can catch No Time To Die in cinemas nationwide from September 30 onwards.
