Daniel Craig Reveals One Piece Of Advice To Whoever Plays James Bond Next

I’m a huge fan of Roger [Moore], I’m a huge fan of Pierce [Brosnan]. I’ve never wanted to emulate or copy what they did – I wanted to define it by what I did.

But one of the reasons I did Casino Royale, in that script when I got to the line ‘I want a vodka martini shaken not stirred’ and it was written in the script ‘Do I look like I give a f**k?’ and I was like ‘I’m in!’ – because if that’s where you’re going with this, that’s the direction I want to take it.