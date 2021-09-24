unilad
Advert

Daniel Craig Reveals One Piece Of Advice To Whoever Plays James Bond Next

by : Julia Banim on : 24 Sep 2021 08:07
Daniel Craig Reveals One Piece Of Advice To Whoever Plays James Bond NextUniversal Pictures/Sony Pictures Releasing

Daniel Craig has revealed the one piece of advice he would pass on to the next James Bond actor as he prepares to move on from his long-time role.

After five movies, Craig, 53, is finally saying goodbye to the iconic role, with his final Bond outing cruising into cinemas on September 30.

Advert

Of course, Craig leaves behind some pretty big boots to fill, and conversation has been rife for years about who will take his place.

Gemma Arterton Says There Is 'So Much Wrong' With Bond GirlsSony Pictures Releasing

Although it’s unclear who exactly will be driving Bond’s Aston Martin next, fans have enjoyed speculating. Idris Elba has long been a firm favourite as a potential successor, while fans also liked the sound of Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, James Norton and Clive Standen.

Regardless of who takes up the mantle, Craig has some pretty blunt advice for his successor, which he gave during a Radio 1’s Becoming… Bond: A Daniel Craig Special.

Advert

When asked by BBC Radio 1’s film critic Ali Plumb about the wisdom he’d pass forward to the incoming 007, Craig’s wise words were simply, ‘don’t be sh*t’.

Craig went on to reveal that, during his own run, he drew inspiration from the great Bonds of the past, explaining:

I’m a huge fan of Roger [Moore], I’m a huge fan of Pierce [Brosnan]. I’ve never wanted to emulate or copy what they did – I wanted to define it by what I did.

But one of the reasons I did Casino Royale, in that script when I got to the line ‘I want a vodka martini shaken not stirred’ and it was written in the script ‘Do I look like I give a f**k?’ and I was like ‘I’m in!’ – because if that’s where you’re going with this, that’s the direction I want to take it.

Advert

No doubt whoever comes next will be looking to Craig’s stellar performance for inspiration in turn.

You can catch No Time To Die in cinemas nationwide from September 30 onwards.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Gabby Petito: Lawyer Cancels Press Conference As Brian Laundrie Sighting Reported
News

Gabby Petito: Lawyer Cancels Press Conference As Brian Laundrie Sighting Reported

New Disney+ Series Y: The Last Man Imagines A World Without Men
Featured

New Disney+ Series Y: The Last Man Imagines A World Without Men

Prince Andrew Served With Sexual Assault Lawsuit In The US
News

Prince Andrew Served With Sexual Assault Lawsuit In The US

Young Carer Shares Simple Piece Of Advice For Families On World Alzheimer’s Day
Featured

Young Carer Shares Simple Piece Of Advice For Families On World Alzheimer’s Day

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, 007, Daniel Craig, James Bond, No Time To Die, Now

Credits

BBC Radio 1

  1. BBC Radio 1

    "Don't be s***!" Daniel Craig's advice for the next James Bond.

 