Daniel Craig Reveals Why He Goes To Gay Bars

Alamy

Daniel Craig has been smashing stereotypes since he took on the role of James Bond, and he’s subverted expectations once again with his latest revelations, explaining during a recent podcast appearance that he enjoys going to gay bars.

Speaking to long time friend Bruce Bozzi on Lunch with Bruce, Craig explained that he’s been frequenting gay bars for ‘as long as I can remember,’ and his reasoning is actually pretty sound.

Alamy

As well as apparently being a nice place to meet women when he was single, Craig explained that aside from being a better place to pull, the atmosphere in gay bars was far more pleasant than in typical clubs and pubs – something he puts down to the lack of ‘aggressive d*ck swinging’ found in places dominated by hetero males.

‘One of the reasons: because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often’ Craig said, revealing that he would get into ‘punch-ups’ ‘quite a lot’ in his pre-fame days during nights out at straight venues.

According to Craig, once he started going to gay bars, he found that ‘Everybody was chill.’

‘You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was OK. And it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cos there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of an ulterior motive,’ he said, per The Guardian.

Universal Pictures

Craig’s comments have unsurprisingly caused a stir on social media, with many saying they also find the atmosphere in straight-dominated bars uncomfortable.

However, the story has also reignited ongoing conversations within the LGBTQ+ community over whether straight allies should be welcome in places that were initially established as safe queer spaces, with one advocate tweeting that the admission ‘reeks of straight cis male privilege.’

