Daniel Craig Says Emotional Goodbye To 007 As ‘No Time To Die’ Wraps Filming

Sony Pictures/PA Images

Daniel Craig has officially said farewell to his role as James Bond in the iconic film franchise.

The 007 Twitter account shared an emotional picture of the actor during the final day of filming No Time To Die this week, showing Craig holding up a clapperboard.

With October 25 emblazoned across the front, proving it’s from the 51-year-old’s last ever day on set after waving goodbye following 14 years in the role.

The actor is playing the secret agent in the forthcoming film, No Time To Die, which is set to hit cinemas in the spring.

Underneath the post, the 007 account wrote:

That’s a wrap on #NoTimeToDie, See you in cinemas April 2020.

This time Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has got involved, to add a bit of comedy into the script, and three separate endings have been filmed in a bid to prevent any spoilers form being leaked.

Last month, the actor is said to have made an emotional speech to his coworkers at a Bond-themed dinner in Italy.

Sony

As per the Daily Star, he told his colleagues:

I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won’t go on for long, this has been the best, most wonderful experience I have ever had! You have all done the most amazing job. I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you. I would like to thank you for this evening, for Barbara (Broccoli), for putting it on. Thank goodness, we did this tonight.

Daniel took over the iconic Bond role from Pierce Brosnan back in 2005 when he starred in the steamy action film Casino Royale.

Since then, he’s taken the lead in four more films as part of the long-running spy franchise. While no official release date for No Time To Die has been given yet, it’s expected to hit cinemas this coming spring.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]