Daniel Craig Says ‘He’s More Naked Than The Women’ In No Time To Die

by : Rhiannon Ingle on : 22 Sep 2021 12:34
Daniel Craig Says 'He's More Naked Than The Women' In No Time To Die

Actor Daniel Craig has said that in the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, ‘he’s more naked than the women’.

The 53-year-old British actor, who first began his turn as the titular character in Casino Royale in 2006, has said that he is showing off more of his body than his Bond Girl counterparts in the upcoming film

This is set to be the last time Craig plays 007 in the 25th instalment of the ever-popular franchise, which dates back to 1953.

The long-awaited film was delayed as a result of the pandemic, and now the suspense surrounding its release is building excitement amid fans.

Daniel Craig Says 'He's More Naked Than The Women' In No Time To Die

According to Screen Rant, certain measures have been taken to move the character and the story arcs into a new direction so that it more comfortably reflects the change in our society.

Having previously relied heavily on ‘toxic masculinity’ tropes, the publication reports, ‘Gone are the days where a hero treats women as objects.’

This revolutionising of Bond has been partially helped by the addition of British actor and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was brought on to the team to ‘polish and rewrite the script’.

Waller-Bridge, the 36-year-old writer and star of Fleabag, also stands as ‘the second woman ever to work as a screenwriter on one of the franchise’s entries’, Screen Rant reports.

Daniel Craig Says 'He's More Naked Than The Women' In No Time To Die (Universal)Universal Pictures
Craig recently spoke on the issue, telling The Guardian that he’s ‘more naked than the women’, and that he has ‘designed it that way’.

While the statement has resulted in mixed opinions about where the star’s true intentions lie, it does bring light to the change in times and social attitudes since the English actor’s first appearance as the iconic character more than 15 years ago.

No Time To Die is set to be released in cinemas Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Topics: Film and TV, Daniel Craig, James Bond, No Time To Die

