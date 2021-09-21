Daniel Craig Speaks Out On The Idea Of A Female Bond

Alamy/Universal Pictures

Daniel Craig has spoken out about the prospect of introducing a female Bond in future movies, an idea that has been widely discussed in recent years.

Craig, 53, opened up about this topic ahead of the long-awaited release of No Time To Die, a film that will mark his fifth and final outing as 007.

With the iconic role now open for another actor to make it their own, many are wondering whether upcoming casting decisions will take the action in another direction entirely.

For nearly 60 years, the character of Bond has been played by a straight, white, cisgender man, and some have wondered whether it could be time to shake things up a bit.

Craig has previously stated that he ‘cannot see any reason why ultimately a woman, a lady, girl, cannot play the James Bond character’. However, in a recent interview with the Radio Times, he has changed his stance on the matter.

When asked whether he was in support of a more diverse incarnation of Bond, Craig said:

The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?

Craig went on to assert that the appointment of Fleabag writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge to the Bond writing team was intended to ‘spice it up’. However, with Waller-Bridge being a Bond fan herself, ‘she wasn’t about to take him in a different direction’.

Craig’s thoughts on the matter appear to echo the sentiments of producer Barbara Broccoli, who gave the following statement on Good Morning Britain back in 2019:

We have to make movies about women and women’s stories but we have to create female characters and not just for a gimmick turn a male character into a woman.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear who exactly will be picking up Bond’s martini glass next. Idris Elba has long been a firm favourite potential successor, with fans also favouring the likes of Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, James Norton and Clive Standen.

You can catch No Time To Die in cinemas nationwide from September 30 onwards.

