Daniel Craig Tells Next James Bond Not To F*ck It Up

Daniel Craig has offered up some insightful advice to whoever will be filling his 007 shoes after the next film.

The actor appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, to discuss his appearance as James Bond in the upcoming No Time To Die.

When asked by Fallon what pearls of wisdom he had to pass onto whoever will take on the role next, Craig simply said, ‘Don’t f*ck it up. It’s a beautiful, amazing thing.’ You hear that, Harry Styles?

The 52-year-old added: ‘I don’t know what else to say, really. Don’t f*ck it up. Leave it better than when you found it. Is that alright? Can I say that? Probably not!’

‘You’re allowed to do whatever you want. You’re James Bond,’ Fallon quite rightly pointed out.

During the show, Craig and Fallon went on to discuss the delay of the premiere of No Time To Die, which has been pushed back until April next year, after previously being pushed to November of this year.

‘This thing is just bigger than all of us,’ Craig explained, defending the producers’ decision.

‘We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn’t the right time. So fingers cross April 2 is going to be our date.’

In a statement released on the film’s official website, it was announced the latest Bond instalment would be delayed until April 2, 2021, ‘in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.’

‘We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year,’ the statement added.

Although bosses have cited wanting a single global release date as the reason for the push back, the Bond films have not typically shared a common release date. Usually, they are shown in the UK a few weeks before they are released over the pond in the states.

Daniel Craig Skyfall Sony Pictures Releasing

It comes after Cineworld announced it would be forced to close all of its theatres in the UK and Ireland, as well as 536 US Regal cinemas, as a result of the Bond push back.

The No Time To Die delay appeared to be the final blow, following a long stream of blockbusters announcing plans to push back release dates.

Finger crossed No Time To Die arrives in theatres worldwide on April 2, 2021.

