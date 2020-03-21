Daniel Craig Won't Leave £125 Million Fortune To Kids When He Dies PA Images

There’ll be no Knives Out in the family when it comes to Daniel Craig’s £125 million fortune – his philosophy is to ‘get rid of it or give it away’.

Advert

He’s one of the most recognisable actors in the world, whether it be for Layer Cake, his recent charisma-filled outing as Benoit Blanc, or most of all, for being the longest-running on-screen James Bond.

With such an illustrious, block-busting career, Craig has amassed a pretty fortune across his thespian tenure. However, he has no plans to bequeath his children large amounts of cash after he passes.

Daniel Craig PA Images

Craig has two children – a daughter named Ella with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, and he also welcomed a baby girl with fellow actor and current partner Rachel Weisz in 2018.

Advert

In an interview with Saga magazine, the 52-year-old said:

I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go.

Craig’s next and final outing as the iconic secret agent, No Time To Die, was postponed from its original April release date. It was the first film to announce a delay, which gave way to a chain reaction of other major studios pulling movies from the calendar, such as A Quiet Place Part II, Mulan and Fast and Furious 9.

During Spectre‘s press tour, the actor famously said he’d rather ‘slash his wrists’ than play Bond again. While that was – quite clearly – a tongue-in-cheek remark rather than a genuine comment, he also said that it was by no means a dream role for him.

Craig added:

People are always saying to me: ‘You must have dreamed of playing James Bond when you were a kid.’ The answer is no. I never did. I dreamed of being all sorts of other things – Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy. But not Bond so much, which seems ironic now.

Advert

Sony Pictures Releasing

However, Craig’s take on the role has changed it forever. ‘It’s raised the bar. It’s f*cking raised the bar,’ he told GQ. ‘He is really f*cking dark. I think it’s more interesting… I wanted to inform the part and say that’s what he is. He’s kind of a f*ck-up. Because this job would f*ck you up.’

We have no doubt his last film will be worth the wait – No Time To Die will now hit UK cinemas on November 12.