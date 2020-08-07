Daniel Kaluuya Is Black Panther Leader In Judas And The Black Messiah Trailer Warner Bros.

The first explosive trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah has dropped. ‘Repeat after me: I am a revolutionary.’

Directed by Shaka King (Newlyweds) and produced by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Creed), the upcoming biopic follows the betrayal and eventual assassination of Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya), a powerful activist who rose to prominence as chairman of the Black Panther Party.

Across from the Black Mirror and Skins star is LaKeith Stanfield as William O’Neal, an informant who infiltrated the Black Panthers at the behest of Jesse Plemons’ FBI agent.

Check out the incredible trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah below:

The film, set for release sometime in early 2021, began shooting in Ohio last September. King, director and co-writer alongside Will Berson, told BBC News: ‘We started making it prior to the George Floyd killing and the rebellions that followed.’

King added: ‘I’ve never been in this kind of position where the attitude of the audience is so caught up to the message that you’re trying to convey – but I think the message of the movie is consistent no matter when its viewed.’

Judas and the Black Messiah 2 Warner Bros.

Coogler explained that Hampton’s story has become ‘more relevant with context’, saying: ‘We’re still fighting the same beast, we’re still fighting the same monsters, we are still fighting the same system, you know, and they haven’t gone anywhere.’

The Fruitvale Station director added: ‘The people that were responsible for this, a lot of them are still alive. These ideas are still ever-present, these systems that Chairman was fighting for to be demolished – the constant attacks on poor people, on Black people – those systems are still here.’

Judas and the Black Messiah Warner Bros.

Start the Oscar buzz for Kaluuya now. In less than two minutes, he captures Hampton’s utterly magnetic delivery. ‘I realised that these speakers are not speaking, they’re singing. And so, I want it to feel like a song and I wanted to attack it like it was a song. I think that’s why the notes that I read resonate, ’cause it’s a tune,’ the actor said.

Kaluuya comes from the UK, and while some would cast doubt over a Brit’s suitability of playing an iconic American figure, King said: ‘But for me, I’m born in America, my family’s Caribbean and I’ve got a South African name – so I am literally emblematic of a sort of diasporadic way of thinking.’

Judas and the Black Messiah 3 Warner Bros.

Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders, The Hate U Give’s Algee Smith and Martin Sheen will also star in the movie. Originally set for release in August this year, it was removed from Warner Bros’ slate due to shuffling dates amid the pandemic.

Judas and the Black Messiah is set for release sometime in 2021.