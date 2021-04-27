Daniel Kaluuya Mistaken For Leslie Odom Jr. In Excruciating Oscars Interview

TheFilmUpdates/Twitter

Judas and the Black Messiah actor Daniel Kaluuya appeared to be mistaken for One Night In Miami’s Leslie Odom Jr. during a cringe-inducing interview following his Oscars win.

Kaluuya was awarded the Oscar for best supporting actor for his performance as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah on Sunday, April 25, winning over fellow nominee Odom Jr.

The actor worked with director Shaka King for the film, but during an interview at the awards show South African journalist Margaret Gardiner asked him ‘what it meant… to be directed by Regina [King]’, who was at the helm of One Night In Miami.

See Kaluuya’s response below:

Gardiner told the actor that she had been ‘following [him] since the beginning of [his] career’, before asking: ‘I was wondering what it meant for you to be directed by Regina, what this means for you at this time with the world in the state that it’s in.’

Kaluuya’s confusion was apparent as he looked down at the floor while the reporter spoke, before asking her to repeat the question.

During her second attempt, Gardiner dropped her question about ‘Regina’ and turned her attention to the state of the world, to which Kaluuya told her that it was ‘amazing to have this honour and be appreciated in this way.’

PA Images

Gardiner came under fire for the apparent mix-up on Twitter, though the reporter has since claimed that she did not confuse Kaluuya with Odom Jr., and that instead she intended to ask the actor what he thought of King as a director and about her not being nominated for an Oscar.

Gardiner told The Los Angeles Times she decided to alter her question when Kaluuya failed to hear hear so as not to bring her thoughts about the Golden Globes into the Oscars conversation. King was nominated for a Golden Globe for director last month, but was not nominated for an Oscar.

The reporter said: ‘I had wanted to ask him about winning at this moment… It’s a zeitgeist moment of people finally recognizing the inequalities of organizations. When I said it, it came out that he couldn’t hear me.’

PA Images

In response to the backlash online, Gardiner addressed Kaluuya in a tweet and tried to assure that she ‘did not mistake [him] for Leslie Odom Jnr.’

She continued:

I’m sorry if it seemed that way. I had wanted to ask about Regina King not being nominated as a director for One Night in Miami, and your win for Judas and the Black Messiah for the community at this time. There was a sound issue so I dropped the part about Regina King and restated my question. What does it mean for the community at this time. When I listed to the audio, I do understand, but there was no confusion.

A few hours later, the reporter posted her ‘last tweet on [her] mistake’, writing: ‘I apologize to Daniel Kaluuya for my words. I apologize to anyone else who was offended by them.’

Kaluuya’s award marked his first ever win at the Oscars, and he used the opportunity to thank his mum and dad for having sex.