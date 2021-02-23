Daniel Kaluuya Wasn’t Invited To The Get Out Premiere Despite Being The Main Character

PA Images/Universal Pictures

Daniel Kaluuya, the lead actor in Get Out, wasn’t invited to the film’s premiere.

The Black Panther star recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show while promoting his new film Judas and the Black Messiah, for which he’s expected to receive his second Oscar nomination.

His first came from Get Out, Jordan Peele’s critically-acclaimed, instant-classic horror. However, despite playing the main character in the movie, Kaluuya didn’t get an invite to its premiere.

Check out the clip from The Graham Norton Show below:

Norton referred to the story as if it was a rumour at first, before Kaluuya confirmed: ‘They didn’t invite me bro. They didn’t invite me.’ Norton insisted it couldn’t be true, but the actor was telling the truth.

He continued: ‘On Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting [Black Panther]. I was chilling and I was like, okay, my schedule is open, and then I just didn’t get the invite man. I wasn’t invited.’

While appearing to laugh it off, Kaluuya explained he was in his bed when someone texted him to say the film had done well at the festival. ‘That’s the industry, Graham, this is the game,’ he said. ‘Somebody f*cked up,’ the host said.

Comedian Rachel Parris then asked him if it had ever came up in conversation since then, to which he said: ‘No, no, I don’t ask questions… I’m just like, I get it man. That’s cool.’ Adrian Lester replied: ‘That’s not cool.’

Kaluuya added: ‘You don’t want to be in a place that you don’t feel wanted, you feel me.’