unilad
Advert

Daniel Kaluuya Wasn’t Invited To The Get Out Premiere Despite Being The Main Character

by : Cameron Frew on : 23 Feb 2021 16:42
Daniel Kaluuya Wasn't Invited To The Get Out Premiere Despite Being The Main CharacterPA Images/Universal Pictures

Daniel Kaluuya, the lead actor in Get Out, wasn’t invited to the film’s premiere. 

The Black Panther star recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show while promoting his new film Judas and the Black Messiah, for which he’s expected to receive his second Oscar nomination.

Advert

His first came from Get Out, Jordan Peele’s critically-acclaimed, instant-classic horror. However, despite playing the main character in the movie, Kaluuya didn’t get an invite to its premiere.

Check out the clip from The Graham Norton Show below: 

Norton referred to the story as if it was a rumour at first, before Kaluuya confirmed: ‘They didn’t invite me bro. They didn’t invite me.’ Norton insisted it couldn’t be true, but the actor was telling the truth.

Advert

He continued: ‘On Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting [Black Panther]. I was chilling and I was like, okay, my schedule is open, and then I just didn’t get the invite man. I wasn’t invited.’

While appearing to laugh it off, Kaluuya explained he was in his bed when someone texted him to say the film had done well at the festival. ‘That’s the industry, Graham, this is the game,’ he said. ‘Somebody f*cked up,’ the host said.

Get OutUniversal Pictures

Comedian Rachel Parris then asked him if it had ever came up in conversation since then, to which he said: ‘No, no, I don’t ask questions… I’m just like, I get it man. That’s cool.’ Adrian Lester replied: ‘That’s not cool.’

Advert

Kaluuya added: ‘You don’t want to be in a place that you don’t feel wanted, you feel me.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Psychedelic Drug Therapy Now Offered At Canadian Clinic
Health

Psychedelic Drug Therapy Now Offered At Canadian Clinic

Uber Eats Driver Facing Homelessness In Tears As He Begs People To Leave Tips
Life

Uber Eats Driver Facing Homelessness In Tears As He Begs People To Leave Tips

Soldier Criticises US Marines For How They Handled Her Sexual Assault In Heartbreaking TikTok
Viral

Soldier Criticises US Marines For How They Handled Her Sexual Assault In Heartbreaking TikTok

The Undertaker Says The Rock Could Unite America As President
Celebrity

The Undertaker Says The Rock Could Unite America As President

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Film, Graham Norton, TV

Credits

The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

  1. The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

    Daniel Kaluuya Wants Black Panther 2 To Honour The Late Chadwick Boseman | The Graham Norton Show

 