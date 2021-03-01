unilad
Daniel Kaluuya Wins First Ever Golden Globe

by : Cameron Frew on : 01 Mar 2021 01:10
kaluuyaWarner Bros.

Daniel Kaluuya has won his first ever Golden Globe.

The Oscar-nominee is no stranger to acclaim and awards plaudits, rising to worldwide fame with his role in Jordan Peele’s Get Out.

However, victory has finally arrived for his incredible performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, playing chairman of the Black Panther Party Fred Hampton.

In the Best Supporting Actor category, Kaluuya beat Jared Leto for The Little Things, Bill Murray for On the Rocks, Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night in Miami and Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7, arguably his closest competitor in the race.

Judas and the Black MessiahWarner Bros.

The film tracks the tragic betrayal of William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield), an FBI informant who aids authorities efforts’ to investigate, suppress and eventually assassinate Hampton.

In UNILAD‘s review, we said: ‘Kaluuya is transcendent as Hampton, a leader who speaks in thunderclaps to the crowds, a man capable of moving, educating and lighting the fuses of anyone, anywhere.’

Speaking to Uproxx about taking on the role, the star said: ‘There is a weight. There is a weight and there’s a responsibility. Sometimes you have those kinds of moments, to see how strong you are or to get stronger. That’s what tension and resistance does. I had to step up and stand at my full height in order to reach the incredible spiritual heights that he reached.’

He added: ‘I did that. Then drop by drop a river is formed. I moved like that. Didn’t try and do too much too quick. Just little by little, and not beat myself and judge myself when I didn’t go in the right direction in the process of building an interpretation of Chairman Fred.’

Topics: Film and TV, Golden Globes

