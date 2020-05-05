unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Daniel Radcliffe Reads Harry Potter Out Loud As Part Of New Video Series

by : Emily Brown on : 05 May 2020 18:20
Daniel Radcliffe Reads Harry Potter Out Loud For New Video SeriesDaniel Radcliffe Reads Harry Potter Out Loud For New Video SeriesWarner Bros./Wizarding World

Daniel Radcliffe has brought the Wizarding World to life once again as he reads Harry Potter out loud for a new video series. 

Advert

There’s two types of Harry Potter fans – those who have read the books, seen the films and still not got their fill of all things Hogwarts, and those who grew up watching the films but never quite got around to making their way through the lengthy novels.

Luckily, the latest news from the Wizarding World will be welcomed by both types of fans as it sees famous faces read through all 17 chapters of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – or Sorcerer’s Stone, if you’re American.

Harry Potter WandHarry Potter WandWarner Bros.

The Harry Potter At Home project kicks off in style with the man himself, Radcliffe, as the actor reads chapter one of the first book and introduces the Dursleys as J.K. Rowling first imagined them.

Advert

Over the coming weeks, famous stars and fans of the franchise will partake in the project, with Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and Eddie Redmayne all set to read a chapter of the book.

Check out some of the stars in action below:

Harry Potter At Home is our way of bringing the magic into people’s homes, casting a Banishing Charm on boredom. These special video readings are just one of the many things you can do at home with us, whether alone or with your friends or family.

Harry PotterHarry PotterWarner Bros.

The readings will be accompanied by relevant fan artwork, which fans can submit to the Wizarding World Twitter account using the hashtag #HarryPotterAtHome.

You can listen to an audio-only version of the Harry Potter At Home project on Spotify, or watch the stars read on the Wizarding World website, where a new chapter is set to be uploaded each week.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter, JK Rowling, The Philosopher's Stone, The Sorcerer’s Stone

Credits

Wizarding World and 1 other

  1. Wizarding World

    Chapter One: 'The Boy Who Lived'

  2. Wizarding World/Instagram

    @WizardingWorld

 