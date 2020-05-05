Daniel Radcliffe Reads Harry Potter Out Loud As Part Of New Video Series

Daniel Radcliffe Reads Harry Potter Out Loud For New Video Series Warner Bros./Wizarding World

Daniel Radcliffe has brought the Wizarding World to life once again as he reads Harry Potter out loud for a new video series.

There’s two types of Harry Potter fans – those who have read the books, seen the films and still not got their fill of all things Hogwarts, and those who grew up watching the films but never quite got around to making their way through the lengthy novels.

Luckily, the latest news from the Wizarding World will be welcomed by both types of fans as it sees famous faces read through all 17 chapters of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – or Sorcerer’s Stone, if you’re American.

Harry Potter Wand Warner Bros.

The Harry Potter At Home project kicks off in style with the man himself, Radcliffe, as the actor reads chapter one of the first book and introduces the Dursleys as J.K. Rowling first imagined them.

Over the coming weeks, famous stars and fans of the franchise will partake in the project, with Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and Eddie Redmayne all set to read a chapter of the book.

Check out some of the stars in action below:

The Wizarding World website explains:

Harry Potter At Home is our way of bringing the magic into people’s homes, casting a Banishing Charm on boredom. These special video readings are just one of the many things you can do at home with us, whether alone or with your friends or family.

Harry Potter Warner Bros.

The readings will be accompanied by relevant fan artwork, which fans can submit to the Wizarding World Twitter account using the hashtag #HarryPotterAtHome.

You can listen to an audio-only version of the Harry Potter At Home project on Spotify, or watch the stars read on the Wizarding World website, where a new chapter is set to be uploaded each week.

