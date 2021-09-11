Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Favourite Harry Potter Film And Why

Warner Bros./Wired

It’s been 10 years since Daniel Radcliffe’s final outing as Harry Potter. Now, he’s revealed his favourite movie in the series and why.

At the turn of the millennium, with millions of heads already buried in the books, Harry Potter mania was upon us with the Philosopher’s Stone (or Sorcerer’s Stone for those across the pond).

Advert 10

With every chapter, more would pile into cinemas for the next trip to the world of witchcraft and wizardry, every entry growing darker as it barrelled towards its epic finale. We all have our favourites – mine is Goblet of Fire – but what about the man behind the character himself?

Radcliffe recently took part in Wired’s autocomplete interview format, in which he answers Google’s most-searched questions about him. Among other questions – like his age, whether he’s knighted and if he appears in The Cursed Child play – he was first asked to name his favourite Harry Potter film. It’s probably not the one you’d expect.

‘The fifth one, which is not one that most people cite as one of their favourites,’ he said. Like the vast majority of the films, The Order of the Phoenix was critically acclaimed and made just shy of $950 million worldwide. It was also the first film in the series to be directed by David Yates, marking its darker turns in the fallout of Voldemort’s resurrection.

Advert 10

Warner Bros.

‘I got to work with Gary Oldman [as Sirius Black] a bunch in it. And I was sort of a little bit older at that point, so I was able to appreciate that more,’ the actor added. ‘But to watch, probably the last one [Deathly Hallows Part II].’