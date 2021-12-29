Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Note He Gave To Helena Bonham Carter Confessing His Love To Her On Set

Alamy

Ahead of reuniting in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, the cast of the hit franchise have been spilling secrets from their time on set.

Now, Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, has revealed he once wrote a love letter to one of his co-stars.

She may have played Harry Potter’s enemy in the movies, but it turns out Radcliffe had something of a soft spot for Helena Bonham Carter, with the star admitting he once confessed his love to the actress, who played Bellatrix Lestrange, after the pair developed a close friendship during filming.

In a clip released days before the special is released on HBO Max, Radcliffe, now 32, confirmed that he had a major crush on Carter, despite the 23-year age gap, and made his move after finishing filming the final instalment – Deathly Hallows Part 2 – in 2011.

‘Dear HBC, it was a pleasure being your co-star and coaster in the fact I always ended up holding your coffee,’ Radcliffe read from the note. ‘I do love you and I wish I’d just been born ten years earlier so I might’ve been in with a chance.’

It’s an adorably cheeky swing for the fences by Radcliffe, especially given Carter was married to Tim Burton at the time, but it hasn’t done their friendship any harm, with the pair remaining close to this day.

Radcliffe wasn’t the only young star confessing his love on the set of the films, with Emma Watson also revealing that she had a major crush on Tom Felton during the early films.

‘I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him,’ Watson admitted, adding that ‘he was three years above me and so for him he was like: ‘you’re like my little sister’.’

Advert 10

The revelations are just some of the memories the cast of the films shared during the highly-anticipated reunion special, which is set to air on New Year’s Day to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.