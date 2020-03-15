Daniel Radcliffe Says He ‘Can See Why’ Child Stars Turn To Drink And Drugs

I think a huge problem for a lot of people is they get into a situation where they start doing something when they’re 10. They are committed for several years, and they stop enjoying it.

They are, by that point, the breadwinner for their family, so multiple people are reliant on them continuing to do this job and they feel pressured into it.

If they don’t enjoy it they go ‘well, I will enjoy all the other things this life gives me, even if I hate the work’. So I think that’s why you can see people going to drugs.

You can also just see people go to drugs and drink because it’s fun and they’re available and it seems like a good idea, and there’s nobody around you talking about the consequences or being honest about that.