Daniel Radcliffe Says He ‘Can See Why’ Child Stars Turn To Drink And Drugs
Actor Daniel Radcliffe has said he ‘can see why’ some child stars end up turning to drink and drugs.
In a recent interview on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the 30-year-old Harry Potter actor said that it ‘seems like a good idea’ as there’s often no one around you to deter you from doing it.
Radcliffe thanked his parents and fellow Harry Potter co-stars for keeping him on the straight and narrow.
He went on to say:
I think a huge problem for a lot of people is they get into a situation where they start doing something when they’re 10. They are committed for several years, and they stop enjoying it.
They are, by that point, the breadwinner for their family, so multiple people are reliant on them continuing to do this job and they feel pressured into it.
If they don’t enjoy it they go ‘well, I will enjoy all the other things this life gives me, even if I hate the work’. So I think that’s why you can see people going to drugs.
You can also just see people go to drugs and drink because it’s fun and they’re available and it seems like a good idea, and there’s nobody around you talking about the consequences or being honest about that.
The actor went on to add that staying close to home in London massively helped him too, and while living in Los Angeles (LA) for a period of time, he felt like he was ‘going insane’.
Radcliffe said:
I don’t know what it would be like to grow up in LA from the age of 10 and continue growing up there.
I think the other thing that’s hard about being famous when you’re young is you haven’t figured out who you are yet.
If you are having a perception of your identity reflected back at you, where everyone else expects you to be a certain thing while you’re still figuring out what you want to be, that can be really hard for people.
But again, very fortunately, I knew that I liked being on set enough so that if everything else about it went away, the money and the fame, I would still like being on set, and I would like to still do that in some way.
Radcliffe starred in all seven of the Harry Potter films before the 10-year franchise ended; he was just 11 years old when he started.
The first of the films, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was released in 2001, while the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, hit cinemas back in 2011.
Desert Island Discs is broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Sundays at 11:15 GMT and is also available on BBC Sounds.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Child stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Drink and drugs, Film and TV, Film industry, Harry Potter