Danny DeVito Protects Forbidden Fruit While Filming It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Filming for season 15 of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is in full swing, and Rob McElhenney has been teasing fans with glimpses from behind the scenes.

After revealing the title of the series’ premiere last month – 2020: A Year In Review – and hinting that Mac may have gone full Q-Anon in the process, McElhenney recently shared some much-needed behind-the-scenes Danny DeVito content with his TikTok followers.

His character, Frank Reynolds, is known for his questionable eating habits – rum ham, anyone? – but it seems like DeVito is living a pretty classy life these days. As McElhenney’s post shows, the iconic actor appears to have his very own crate of peaches, helpfully labelled ‘Danny DeVito’s, Please Don’t Touch’, by his side at all times on set.

Thankfully, DeVito is able to make his way through a peach in a slightly more polite way than Frank, but it’s good to see that the 76-year-old is able to eat like an islander both on and off set.

And if the warning label wasn’t enough, the sight of DeVito glaring at anyone who comes near should be enough to scare any cast or crew off trying to get between him and his beloved fruit.

The 15th season of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has been filming since May and is set to air on FX in the new year. In December 2020, McElhenney announced that the show had been renewed for a further three seasons, extending its record as the longest-running live-action sitcom in history.