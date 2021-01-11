Danny DeVito Rumoured To Return As The Penguin In The Flash Movie

Warner Bros

Danny DeVito could be reprising his role as the menacing Penguin in The Flash movie, according to new rumours.

The Flash, which is set to hit the big screen in November 2022, is being directed by Andy Muschietti and will see Ezra Miller take up the role of the lightening-fast superhero, Barry Allen.

Also joining the cast, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will both return as Batman in the movie.

Keaton played the dark hero in 1992’s Batman Returns, while Affleck has assumed the role in a number of DC Extended Universe entries such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.

The Flash played by Ezra Miller Warner Bros.

As reported by ComicBook, DeVito’s cameo makes sense, given that he went up against Keaton in Batman Returns.

The upcoming release, which is an adaptation of DC’s 2011 Flashpoint series of comicbook crossovers, will follow the speedy superhero as he crashes through multiple dimensions and meets several Bruce Wayne’s along the way.

In December 2020, Muschietti revealed that The Flash goes to a place ‘where the DC Universe hasn’t gone before’, hinting at the crossover.

This was confirmed by DC Films president Walter Hamada, who told The New York Times that its audience is ‘sophisticated enough to understand’ the multiverse, making a crossover possible.

Michael Keaton Says He Was The Best Batman Warner Bros.

In August, the director told Vanity Fair that the movie will prevent a ‘unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid.’

‘It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse,’ he added.