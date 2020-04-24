Danny DeVito To Play The Devil In New Cartoon Produced By Rick And Morty Creator PA Images/Adult Swim

Having already played some cracking villains in the course of his career, Danny DeVito will be portraying the Devil himself in the upcoming animation series Little Demon.

Little Demon comes from the DeVito’s Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, ShadowMachine and FX Productions, with Rick & Morty co-creator Dan Harmon executive producing.

The pilot for this dark humoured animated comedy will reportedly kickstart production as of next week, after having been given the official go-ahead from FX.

DeVito, 75, will star alongside his daughter Lucy DeVito and Aubrey Plaza, with the series appears to be give a comic take on horror narratives explored in films like Rosemary’s Baby and The Omen.

As per Deadline, Plaza, 35, will play a woman who was impregnated by the Devil 13 years ago, with Lucy playing their demonic progeny.

Despite their highly unusual circumstances, the mother and daughter attempt to live out ordinary lives in Delaware.

However, their attempts at normality are thwarted at every turn by ‘monstrous forces’. Not least by Satan, who is after getting custody of his young daughter’s soul. Marriage Story this one most definitely isn’t.

FX has reportedly wanted to launch a new animated series for several years now, and gave Little Demon the green light several months ago.

Animation is currently the only type of television which can stay in production during the outbreak, and so FX is pushing forward with the pilot whilst all live-action pilots and series remain stuck at a standstill.

Little Demon, which has reportedly been in the works since last summer, was created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla, who will all act as executive producers alongside Harmon.