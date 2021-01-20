Danny Masterson Pleads Not Guilty To Raping Three Women

Danny Masterson PA Images

That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of rape.

The actor was arrested and charged on three counts of rape in June last year. According to law enforcement, the alleged rapes took place between 2001 and 2003.

The 44-year-old, a member of the Church of Scientology, denied the allegations late last year, going on to plead not guilty to the charges today, January 20, as per the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Masterton has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and raping a 23-year-old woman between October and December.

All of the incidents are said to have taken place at his home in Hollywood Hills, according to Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller of the Sex Crimes Division.

Masterton’s lawyer Tom Mesereau earlier told The Hollywood Reporter: ‘We’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.’

He added: ‘Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.’

The District Attorney’s Office had earlier declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, ‘one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged’.

Actress Leah Remini earlier wrote of Masterson’s charges: ‘Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord! This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end.’

An earlier statement from the unnamed women read: ‘Since we were victimised and raped by Danny Masterson – and knowing we are not the only victims – all we have wanted was justice, accountability, and truth.’

They continued: ‘Instead, we were subjected to continued harassment, embarrassment, and re-victimisation by Masterson and the Church of Scientology, which has only worsened since they learned we were cooperating with authorities.’

They added: ‘We are thankful that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is finally seeking criminal justice against Masterson after a three-year investigation.’

Masterton is currently out on $3.3 million bail and is expected back in court on March 24 this year.