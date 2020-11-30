Daredevil Fans Demand MCU Revival Now Marvel Owns Rights Again Netflix

Now that Marvel own the rights to the man without fear, fans of Netflix’s Daredevil are campaigning for an MCU revival.

Once upon a time, Marvel’s roster of Defenders lit up the streaming platform. Starting with Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox as its titular hero and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, the TV universe expanded with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher.

However, Daredevil and its accompanying shows were cancelled by Netflix in 2018, with the company putting a two-year moratorium on the character before Marvel Studios could use it again.

On Sunday, November 29, that hold period finally came to an end. Ever since, the #SaveDaredevil hashtag has been flooding Twitter as fans attempt to force a resurrection of Cox’s hero and his supporting cast.

On the Save Daredevil website, ahead of the ‘tweet storm’, it asks people to ‘remind Disney and Marvel that the fans want to see OUR version of the Daredevil character return with Charlie Cox in the role, and the series revived with the same cast and mature rating.’

The show was cancelled as preparations for a fourth season were underway. A petition in cooperation with the campaign has also amassed more than 400,000 signatures – with an official endorsement from D’Onofrio himself.

It writes: ‘Our wishes are that Marvel Television, and its parent company Disney, reach a deal with Netflix that allows the show, in its current format and with its current cast and crew, to continue on a different platform as soon as possible.’

One user wrote: ‘Marvel decided to make one of the best TV shows ever, with themes of faith, murder, and morality. Filled with Emmy worthy performances, beautiful cinematography, and just kick ass stuntwork. It deserves another shot.’

Due to the more adult nature of Daredevil (and particularly The Punisher, should it be continued), it’s unlikely they’d go on Disney+ as is, with Hulu being a contender to host further seasons.