unilad
Advert

Daredevil Fans Demand MCU Revival Now Marvel Owns Rights Again

by : Cameron Frew on : 30 Nov 2020 11:54
Daredevil Fans Demand MCU Revival Now Marvel Owns Rights AgainDaredevil Fans Demand MCU Revival Now Marvel Owns Rights AgainNetflix

Now that Marvel own the rights to the man without fear, fans of Netflix’s Daredevil are campaigning for an MCU revival.

Once upon a time, Marvel’s roster of Defenders lit up the streaming platform. Starting with Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox as its titular hero and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, the TV universe expanded with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher.

Advert

However, Daredevil and its accompanying shows were cancelled by Netflix in 2018, with the company putting a two-year moratorium on the character before Marvel Studios could use it again.

On Sunday, November 29, that hold period finally came to an end. Ever since, the #SaveDaredevil hashtag has been flooding Twitter as fans attempt to force a resurrection of Cox’s hero and his supporting cast.

On the Save Daredevil website, ahead of the ‘tweet storm’, it asks people to ‘remind Disney and Marvel that the fans want to see OUR version of the Daredevil character return with Charlie Cox in the role, and the series revived with the same cast and mature rating.’

Advert

The show was cancelled as preparations for a fourth season were underway. A petition in cooperation with the campaign has also amassed more than 400,000 signatures – with an official endorsement from D’Onofrio himself.

It writes: ‘Our wishes are that Marvel Television, and its parent company Disney, reach a deal with Netflix that allows the show, in its current format and with its current cast and crew, to continue on a different platform as soon as possible.’

Advert

One user wrote: ‘Marvel decided to make one of the best TV shows ever, with themes of faith, murder, and morality. Filled with Emmy worthy performances, beautiful cinematography, and just kick ass stuntwork. It deserves another shot.’

Due to the more adult nature of Daredevil (and particularly The Punisher, should it be continued), it’s unlikely they’d go on Disney+ as is, with Hulu being a contender to host further seasons.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Mysterious Monolith Like One Found In Utah Appears On Romanian Hill
News

Mysterious Monolith Like One Found In Utah Appears On Romanian Hill

Minister Says A Scotch Egg Could Count As A Substantial Meal In Pub
News

Minister Says A Scotch Egg Could Count As A Substantial Meal In Pub

Reseller Made Over $40,000 In Less Than A Week From Selling 200 PlayStation 5 Units
Technology

Reseller Made Over $40,000 In Less Than A Week From Selling 200 PlayStation 5 Units

Wentworth Miller Rejects Calls For Prison Break Character To Have Gay Relationship With T-Bag
Celebrity

Wentworth Miller Rejects Calls For Prison Break Character To Have Gay Relationship With T-Bag

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Disney, Marvel, MCU, Netflix

Credits

Save Daredevil and 1 other

  1. Save Daredevil

    NOVEMBER 29TH TRENDING PARTY

  2. Change.org

    Bring back Daredevil! #SaveDaredevil!

 