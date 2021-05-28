Darth Vader House Selling For $4.3 Million

Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty

For $4.3 million, you can learn the power of the dark side with this Darth Vader house in Texas.

In lieu of building your own Death Star or another Empire base designed to fight off Rebel scum, Houston holds the keys to a grand design known locally for being reminiscent of the iconic Sith Lord. Although, ‘be careful not to choke on your aspirations,’ as it’s not cheap.

Advert 10

The imposing, striking home on 3201 University Boulevard doesn’t look like an ordinary house. If you were walking past it, you probably wouldn’t recognise it as somewhere someone would live. However, this multi-million dollar residence has glitz and glam (and five bathrooms).

Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty

The property was recently listed on Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, sporting a $4.3 million price tag. From the outside, its aesthetic is similar to Star Wars, evidently sticking out from the rest of the street with its bold architecture, said to be modelled on Darth Vader’s helmet by its mastermind Dr. Jean Cukier.

Nadia Carron, a co-listing agent on the home with Wade Knight, told the Houston Chronicle: ‘He loved the movies. That was his inspiration. He sat down and drew on paper how he wanted the house to look inside and outside and worked with an architect to do that. What you see is his baby and his design inside and outside of the house. He made his dream come true.’

Advert 10

Inside, it’s like an episode of MTV Cribs. ‘Known to many as The Darth Vader House, this contemporary masterpiece is one not to miss. Over 7,000 sq ft of living area, principal bedroom down, open rooms, massive windows, a museum home setting on a prestigious West University street,’ the listing reads.

‘Custom throughout with ample closets, four-car garage, versatile living spaces, large lot. Nothing else like it in the area,’ it adds.

Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty

Advert 10

Looking through the photos, it’s a bit difficult to work out exactly where which room is in the house. It boasts massive glass windows all around it, a bit like the art-deco home in Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, as well neon blue backlighting throughout different rooms and a sunken floor in the living area.

‘It’s definitely not the norm in West U, where you see more traditional and classic modern homes. This was completely out of the norm and he got a ton of pushback from the city when he was getting permits approved,’ Carron said.

You better be quick with your offer – 50 Cent has reportedly expressed interest since moving to Houston.