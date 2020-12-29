Darth Vader Voted Greatest ‘Star Wars’ Villain Of All Time

Star Wars villain Lucasfilm

The Star Wars franchise has dedicated fans and as a result, strong opinions. A recent poll asked which villain was the best, and there is a clear winner.

Over 10,000 votes were cast in a poll set up by the Radio Times to rank the best Star Wars villain. There was an option of sixteen siths, aliens, and undesirables that the public could vote for. There was a clear winner in Darth Vader, but there were also some unexpectedly highly voted for characters.

Check out the poll results below:

Darth Vader – 33 per cent (3422 Votes) The Emperor – 18 per cent (1897 Votes) Grand Admiral Thrawn – 6 per cent (636 Votes) Darth Maul – 6 per cent (632 Votes) Boba Fett – 6 per cent (631 Votes) General Grievous – 4 per cent (458 Votes) Greedo – 4 per cent (399 Votes) Moff Gideon – 4 per cent (381 Votes) Kylo Ren – 3 per cent (354 Votes) Grand Moff Tarkin – 3 per cent (330 Votes) Count Dooku – 2 per cent (258 Votes) Supreme Leader Snoke – 2 per cent (224 Votes) Captain Phasma – 2 per cent (223 Votes) Asajj Ventress – 2 per cent (193 Votes) Grand Inquisitor – 2 per cent (178 Votes) Jabba the Hutt – 2 per cent (158 Votes)

Perhaps unsurprisingly the most recent trilogy, which received a mixed reception from fans, did not spawn any high-charting villains. Second to Darth Vader was the mastermind behind the rise of the Siths in all of the feature films, The Emperor. Interestingly, some characters from the deeper lore got a significant amount of votes.

Grand Admiral Thrawn who first appeared in the novel Heir to the Empire in 1991, has an impressive third spot. These results see the character trump fan-favourite characters like Darth Maul and Boba Fett. Jabba the Hut also ranks worse than many would have anticipated, coming in behind Snoke and being rated last.

With plenty of new Star Wars books and web-series’ on the way, fans may be treated to some new villains soon. In the meantime, it is clear that those who enjoy Star Wars know which villains have been the best to watch so far.