Dating Around Was Netflix's First Dating Show You Never Heard About Netflix

Dating Around was Netflix’s first dating show that you never heard about, and you definitely should have.

Netflix has been smashing the dating/reality TV scene with hit shows like Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind, but these weren’t the first shows of this nature the streaming platform debuted.

The show Dating Around dropped on Valentine’s Day 2019 but was unfortunately swept under the rug when it really shouldn’t have been.

Dating Around Netflix

The show focuses on one singleton per episode who goes on five first dates. They then choose one of the five people they dated to go on a second date with. Juicy, right.

Adding to the enjoyment of the show, those on it are normal, non-influencer people and any drama that emerges is completely organic, compared to many shows that orchestrate it for viewer entertainment. I can’t be the only one to frequently roll my eyes at shows like Love Island all while feeling extremely body conscious.

It’s also less white-centric and sees singletons of all races looking for love.

Dating Around Netflix

Gutted you didn’t watch it at the time? Worry not. Season one is still available to stream with season two having dropped last weekend as well giving us a lovely 12 episodes to binge on.

You can see the trailer for season two here:

Still unsure? The reviews back it up. Rotten Tomatoes gave the first season an impressive 92% with on reviewer describing it as ‘refreshingly genuine’.

However, be warned that apparently the first episode isn’t great but rest will have you hooked. That’s my weekend sorted.

