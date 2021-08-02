Dave Bautista Divides Fans With Scarlett Johansson Disney Lawsuit Joke

PA Images

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista has become the first Marvel star to comment on Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney.

The Black Widow actor filed a lawsuit against Disney last week in the wake of the movie giant simultaneously releasing the film in cinemas and on Disney+.

Johansson’s lawsuit alleges that her salary was ‘largely based’ off Black Widow‘s box office performance, and that she’d been promised the film would be a ‘theatrical release’.

The lawsuit continues, as per The Independent, ‘Disney was well aware of this promise, but nonetheless directed Marvel to violate its pledge and instead release the Picture on the Disney+ streaming service the very same day it was released in movie theatres.’

Disney later hit back at Johansson and her lawsuit, and accused her of showing ‘callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic’.

Detailing her agreed salary, Disney continued:

Disney has fully complied with Ms Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20m (£14.3m) she has received to date.

Johansson’s talent agency has since condemned Disney for sharing details of the 36-year-old’s pay cheque.

While the likes of Emma Stone and Emily Blunt are reportedly considering in following the Marriage Story actor’s footsteps, Dave Bautista has approached the matter in a rather different way.

Retweeting an article reporting on Johansson’s lawsuit, Bautista wrote alongside it, ‘Told em they should’ve made a #Drax movie but noooooo!’

People have since had a mixed response to the former WWE wrestler’s tweet, with some people suggesting Bautista should delete it.

One person replied to the controversial post, ‘This tweet ain’t it. Scarlett’s contract was breached period and she’s more than entitled to the damages they’ve caused her. She spent a decade creating one of the most iconic characters, suffered sexism and hyper sexualisation and now this crap. She deserved better.’

However, someone else said, ‘It was a joke. The dude doesn’t like Disney either.’

Another Twitter-user wrote, ‘Dude. She deserves to get paid what she’s owed. Contract is a contract. I’m sure that you would be pissed about losing money that you were promised as well.’

Meanwhile, some people completely ignored the whole topic of Johansson, and expressed their excitement at the idea of Drax getting his own movie.

