Dave Bautista Makes Snide Comment About Filming With The Rock And John Cena
Dave Bautista has made it clear that he isn’t going to be working with The Rock and John Cena any time soon.
Despite starting his career in wrestling, it seems Bautista is keen to carve out a unique acting career for himself. Unlike other wrestlers who found a home in action movies, Bautista has expressed a desire to transition to more dramatic roles.
While Bautista has yet to feature in a prominent role in a noteworthy drama, but is often a scene-stealer in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, a recent tweet made it clear that he wasn’t planning on collaborating with other wrestlers for an action film.
Responding to a tweet that called for a movie featuring Bautista, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and John Cena, Bautista simply replied, ‘Nah I’m good!!’ Evidently, Bautista has other goals in his mind for his acting career.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Bautista detailed his ambitions:
I didn’t leave wrestling to become a movie star, I left to be an actor. I’ve worked really hard to prove myself and earn the respect of my peers and audiences.
This has not been the path of least resistance, it’s been a tough route. I’ve really pursued roles that are the actor’s pieces, and I’ve turned down a lot of roles that would have been better suited for me as an ex-wrestler.
Although Bautista has a focus on more dramatic leading roles, he did blend this with action recently in Army of the Dead. With this in mind, if a project that has dramatic stakes as well as Dwayne Johnson and John Cena come along we may see Bautista change his mind.
