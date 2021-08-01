Dave Bautista Was ‘Broke’ And ‘Had Nothing’ Before Guardians Of The Galaxy Role

PA/Disney

Dave Bautista has revealed that he was financially struggling before bagging the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy.

The wrestler-turned-actor made his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside the likes of Chris Pratt and Bradley Cooper.

By the time he got the role of Drax, Bautista had already left the world of wrestling and has explained that he hadn’t had much work following his departure.

Marvel Studios

The 52-year-old had ‘barely worked in three years’, and was preparing to return to wrestling to make ends meet. He didn’t end up doing to that, however, and now credits Drax for changing his life.

He told IGN, ‘For people to really understand how much my life has changed, they would have to understand where I came from, what I went through when I was in wrestling, what I left behind to take a chance on going into acting.’

The Army of the Dead actor continued:

When I got the role of Drax in Guardians, I barely worked in three years. So I’d really left wrestling behind and I could have gone back with my tail between my legs, but I still [would] have been just stuck in a place that I never would have gone any further, but I just took a chance. And then when I got [cast], not only because I was broke, [everything changed].

The Jonathan Ross Show/ITV

‘When I say broke, my house was foreclosed, I had nothing, man. I sold all my stuff. I sold everything that I made from [when] I was wrestling. I had issues with the IRS. I was just lost in everything,’ he concluded.

Seven years on from Guardians of the Galaxy‘s release, Bautista has a net worth of around $16 million, so I don’t think he’ll have to be rushing back to wrestling anytime soon.